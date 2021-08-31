back

These Men Repainted Their Tonga Out Of Communal Pressure

Was it "the flag of Pakistan" that riled up these men or was it something else? This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

951 comments

  • Human B.
    27 minutes

    😂😂bhai woh TONGA wala record krne wala se jyada samajdar he, Nationality dusro pr force krke kya karoge jb kudh tum h use nahi samajhte 😂😂. DHONO JINDABAD ❤️👍🏽👍🏽.... Kuch chand logo ke karname se hm pure ekh Desh ko dusmani per le, yeh kaha ki liki he.

  • Ameer H.
    29 minutes

    This is the real face of India

  • Qaiser K.
    31 minutes

    This page seems to be run by a true Indian admin . Salute for this page and efforts which helps in demolishing of religion hatred.

  • Tahir A.
    33 minutes

    we always said that it is not the people of both side that have hate each other،،but this vedio show the mind set of indian people،، i will make the flag of india on car no one will ask، but sch kind of bustr only find in india،،

  • Kashif I.
    33 minutes

    This is too much to bear, Poor man. I feel all Muslims should permanently move to Pakistan 🇵🇰

  • Sheraz D.
    33 minutes

    When moon sighted in india then what you will do. Trillions of stars on the sky then what next.

  • Ahmad K.
    33 minutes

    Indian Nonsense Media Spreading hate and sh*it in their own people mind against Pakistan it is outputs.

  • Md S.
    34 minutes

    Hindu aatmkwad zindabad

  • Umar F.
    35 minutes

    Rightfully Pakistan was made keeping in mind these concerns (matter in the video)

  • Sheraz D.
    35 minutes

    Moditva propogenda

  • Ibn-al H.
    36 minutes

    Unfortunately In India Muslims have no Longer right to live in , they are not have much toleranceto face these criticism 😔😔

  • Ahmad K.
    37 minutes

    What's going here?

  • Najaf A.
    39 minutes

    Chutia saly or koi km nahi hy

  • Raees K.
    41 minutes

    It was really hard to stand against those Filthy Morbids, Fanatics, why should someone say Mordabad, Its nonsense. I strongly believe those people were politically Triggered, If they were Hindus, then they didn't know how peace teaching Hinduism is.......

  • Zaheer U.
    42 minutes

    Loving Pakistan never means I have to hate India... This is height of racism and intolerance in India. Modi's India is way off track of it's values of unity and peace. This behavior is absurd the way he was talking to a poor Tanga wala is unacceptable and should be punished by Indian govt.

  • Jahid H.
    42 minutes

    🇮🇳🇮🇳🖕🖕🖕

  • Sajjad A.
    43 minutes

    Ye banda gadhar film ka ulta hogya hai 😂

  • Muhammad J.
    44 minutes

    Bharat mata ki maa ka bh***a

  • Umar I.
    44 minutes

    Shame shame on the person interrogating a poor man. That is not even Pakistani flag.

  • Anil R.
    44 minutes

    Silly man. It doesn't make you a hero to bully someone who can not retaliate. It justakes you a bully... An ignorant bully at that. The star and crescent on a green flag are what muslims identify themselves with just like the bully worships saffron. Live and let live. How difficult is that? Get a job! In any case, even if it is a Pakistani flag, there is no locus standi against displaying a foreign flag. I have a lovely South African flag. Doesn't mean I don't appreciate the Indian flag.