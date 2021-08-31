back
These Men Repainted Their Tonga Out Of Communal Pressure
Was it "the flag of Pakistan" that riled up these men or was it something else? This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
31/08/2021 3:03 PM
Human B.27 minutes
😂😂bhai woh TONGA wala record krne wala se jyada samajdar he, Nationality dusro pr force krke kya karoge jb kudh tum h use nahi samajhte 😂😂. DHONO JINDABAD ❤️👍🏽👍🏽.... Kuch chand logo ke karname se hm pure ekh Desh ko dusmani per le, yeh kaha ki liki he.
Ameer H.29 minutes
This is the real face of India
Qaiser K.31 minutes
This page seems to be run by a true Indian admin . Salute for this page and efforts which helps in demolishing of religion hatred.
Tahir A.33 minutes
we always said that it is not the people of both side that have hate each other،،but this vedio show the mind set of indian people،، i will make the flag of india on car no one will ask، but sch kind of bustr only find in india،،
Kashif I.33 minutes
This is too much to bear, Poor man. I feel all Muslims should permanently move to Pakistan 🇵🇰
Sheraz D.33 minutes
When moon sighted in india then what you will do. Trillions of stars on the sky then what next.
Ahmad K.33 minutes
Indian Nonsense Media Spreading hate and sh*it in their own people mind against Pakistan it is outputs.
Md S.34 minutes
Hindu aatmkwad zindabad
Umar F.35 minutes
Rightfully Pakistan was made keeping in mind these concerns (matter in the video)
Sheraz D.35 minutes
Moditva propogenda
Ibn-al H.36 minutes
Unfortunately In India Muslims have no Longer right to live in , they are not have much toleranceto face these criticism 😔😔
Ahmad K.37 minutes
What's going here?
Najaf A.39 minutes
Chutia saly or koi km nahi hy
Raees K.41 minutes
It was really hard to stand against those Filthy Morbids, Fanatics, why should someone say Mordabad, Its nonsense. I strongly believe those people were politically Triggered, If they were Hindus, then they didn't know how peace teaching Hinduism is.......
Zaheer U.42 minutes
Loving Pakistan never means I have to hate India... This is height of racism and intolerance in India. Modi's India is way off track of it's values of unity and peace. This behavior is absurd the way he was talking to a poor Tanga wala is unacceptable and should be punished by Indian govt.
Jahid H.42 minutes
🇮🇳🇮🇳🖕🖕🖕
Sajjad A.43 minutes
Ye banda gadhar film ka ulta hogya hai 😂
Muhammad J.44 minutes
Bharat mata ki maa ka bh***a
Umar I.44 minutes
Shame shame on the person interrogating a poor man. That is not even Pakistani flag.
Anil R.44 minutes
Silly man. It doesn't make you a hero to bully someone who can not retaliate. It justakes you a bully... An ignorant bully at that. The star and crescent on a green flag are what muslims identify themselves with just like the bully worships saffron. Live and let live. How difficult is that? Get a job! In any case, even if it is a Pakistani flag, there is no locus standi against displaying a foreign flag. I have a lovely South African flag. Doesn't mean I don't appreciate the Indian flag.