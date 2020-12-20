back
These Television Sets Are Cosy Homes To...
Meet the man behind these beautiful homes for street dogs made out of discarded TV sets. 🐶📺
20/12/2020 4:27 PM
5 comments
Aman C.14 hours
Man you are doing such a great thing...keep it up. So that we can show to these moraless corrupt hate red society that fuck u not everyone is happy with money or this cryptic bullshit by politicians bollywood those fucking big corporates. Good job man hats off you.
Gaurav P.2 days
Innovation rocks. 👍
Kp S.2 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Akash S.2 days
May he be awarded serenity in the supreme court of Justice 🥰
Anirudha B.2 days
Assam ❤❤❤