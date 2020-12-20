back

These Television Sets Are Cosy Homes To...

Meet the man behind these beautiful homes for street dogs made out of discarded TV sets. 🐶📺

20/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 28.8K
  • 9

5 comments

  • Aman C.
    14 hours

    Man you are doing such a great thing...keep it up. So that we can show to these moraless corrupt hate red society that fuck u not everyone is happy with money or this cryptic bullshit by politicians bollywood those fucking big corporates. Good job man hats off you.

  • Gaurav P.
    2 days

    Innovation rocks. 👍

  • Kp S.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Akash S.
    2 days

    May he be awarded serenity in the supreme court of Justice 🥰

  • Anirudha B.
    2 days

    Assam ❤❤❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

