These Tiles Are Made From Plastic Waste

These guys make tiles out of plastic waste. Watch how they do it. 😮
Prachi D.09/05/2019 12:26
Do you have any supplier in Mumbai, Thane...??
Jeet S.04/27/2019 04:28
Scrap converted to granules and then granules moulded to tiles in an injection moulding machine. Simple process no new invention in that.
Rahul S.04/09/2019 02:27
Good job done paras Bhao.god bless
Virendra S.03/06/2019 06:37
अच्छा और महत्वपूर्ण योगदान। शुभकामनाएं।
Velinta M.03/04/2019 03:50
do you take waste plastic...
Pankaj K.03/01/2019 16:54
Any supplier in Nagpur
Muhammed T.02/21/2019 10:31
research on this its new thing for us I believe and am also try my best
Niki D.02/20/2019 10:47
One of best invention
Niki D.02/20/2019 10:46
Agar plastics ki road ban jaye to definitely barisho me roads kharab nhi hogi
Sai K.02/19/2019 15:25
I want to join with u sir
Wendy S.02/18/2019 08:25
Surely, traffic and weather erosion will mean microplactics will be back in the ecology?
Harsh K.02/17/2019 13:24
tum b kuch aisa karo bhai
Majid H.02/06/2019 08:42
Ameen
Sangeeta K.02/02/2019 14:39
They can probably make some sturdy park benches, seating for two!
Yogesh Y.01/31/2019 13:06
bro these are CsIR Npl made
Brut India01/31/2019 11:25
You can find out more about these tiles on the company's website: http://shaynaecounified.com/ourteam.php
Parmesh Y.01/27/2019 05:39
I understand he makes them from Plastic.
Shruthi S.01/25/2019 17:22
See if u can integrate this in your playscapes..
Dhruba S.01/25/2019 17:21
Really a good job
Lata S.01/25/2019 15:15
Very nice