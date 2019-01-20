back

These Tiles Are Made From Plastic Waste

These guys make tiles out of plastic waste. Watch how they do it. 😮

01/20/2019 11:05 AM
83 comments

  • Prachi D.
    09/05/2019 12:26

    Do you have any supplier in Mumbai, Thane...??

  • Jeet S.
    04/27/2019 04:28

    Scrap converted to granules and then granules moulded to tiles in an injection moulding machine. Simple process no new invention in that.

  • Rahul S.
    04/09/2019 02:27

    Good job done paras Bhao.god bless

  • Virendra S.
    03/06/2019 06:37

    अच्छा और महत्वपूर्ण योगदान। शुभकामनाएं।

  • Velinta M.
    03/04/2019 03:50

    do you take waste plastic...

  • Pankaj K.
    03/01/2019 16:54

    Any supplier in Nagpur

  • Muhammed T.
    02/21/2019 10:31

    research on this its new thing for us I believe and am also try my best

  • Niki D.
    02/20/2019 10:47

    One of best invention

  • Niki D.
    02/20/2019 10:46

    Agar plastics ki road ban jaye to definitely barisho me roads kharab nhi hogi

  • Sai K.
    02/19/2019 15:25

    I want to join with u sir

  • Wendy S.
    02/18/2019 08:25

    Surely, traffic and weather erosion will mean microplactics will be back in the ecology?

  • Harsh K.
    02/17/2019 13:24

    tum b kuch aisa karo bhai

  • Majid H.
    02/06/2019 08:42

    Ameen

  • Sangeeta K.
    02/02/2019 14:39

    They can probably make some sturdy park benches, seating for two!

  • Yogesh Y.
    01/31/2019 13:06

    bro these are CsIR Npl made

  • Brut India
    01/31/2019 11:25

    You can find out more about these tiles on the company's website: http://shaynaecounified.com/ourteam.php

  • Parmesh Y.
    01/27/2019 05:39

    I understand he makes them from Plastic.

  • Shruthi S.
    01/25/2019 17:22

    See if u can integrate this in your playscapes..

  • Dhruba S.
    01/25/2019 17:21

    Really a good job

  • Lata S.
    01/25/2019 15:15

    Very nice