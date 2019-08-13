They're Giving Rugby A Comeback In India

Think India has nothing to do with rugby? Think again! 🏉👏
San J.09/10/2019 17:42
India playing FIFA World Cup qualification round (group stage) match tonight against Qatar.live on Star Sports 3 &1 & 2 & Hotstar
Yuudai J.09/10/2019 07:23
Not many know that polo and rugby is originally originated from Manipur, India... British borrowed the rugby from Manipur which was played from old times by coconut
আলোড়ন দ.09/09/2019 03:22
I never knew it...best wishes for our budding rugby players💐
Anup K.08/31/2019 21:49
Population hi utni hai Kya kare sab jagah baaji mar lete hai hum
Satyam S.08/31/2019 19:02
Why didn't anyone mentioned about this championship and India's victory months ago?
Kankan C.08/31/2019 09:13
Kolkata has a rich heritage and culture. Never had any idea that Kolkata has a link with England Scotland and Rugby!!
Pankaj C.08/30/2019 04:31
"Yubi Lakpi" that's what they call it in Manipur... Just Google it and get your facts right...
Dipen B.08/28/2019 10:42
Jireh C.08/25/2019 13:56
Shaon R.08/23/2019 16:54
Everybody knows about the Calcutta Cup
Huiyam N.08/21/2019 02:04
You better dig down the histroy again before giving such inappropriate conclusion. Rugby is first played in Manipur which is also known as in local term "Yubi lakpi". Yubi means coconut, as you can see the shape of rugby ball is also similar to coconut. Later it has widely known as rugby. Get your facts correct Before giving any conclusion.
Nikhil B.08/19/2019 06:46
Of course in India they don't wear helmets and pads
Jahnavi D.08/18/2019 11:43
damn, Kolkata AND Scotland?
Souradeep S.08/17/2019 07:33
India can be the Best at Rugby. India has got everything what this sport needs; pace, strength, aggression. The players just needs to adjust to the tactics and efficient passing. India can be World Champions in Rugby. There is also another sport in which India can be World Champions, and that is Baseball.
Avisake C.08/16/2019 17:28
,.. dekh dekh..Kobe theke bolchi Suru kor..
Bryan A.08/16/2019 14:30
Its call Yubi Lakpi a d originated in Manipur.
Culé Y.08/14/2019 20:00
Purvi G.08/14/2019 04:15
Wow , I am getting to know this just know, it gives me goosebumps, c'mon India, let's encourage our youngsters more and more into sports, give them good nutrition and buck them up. All the very best .
Tudu S.08/14/2019 03:55
Md S.08/13/2019 18:22
