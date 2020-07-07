Things To Do When Hospital Denies Treatment

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Why the hospital name was muted; that's right to information violation.
Lawyers only talk but when candidates come to them see his background
Useless tribe
India ills are because of them right from independence
Article of the Constitution of India ..... lol !
If you could take up the cases for free then
Sirji Maut Se Laday Ya Complain File Karay
Court mein judge, mask lagake humara intezar kar raha ho jaise. Yeh lawyers ki rozi roti bhi gai toh, online aake corona se related dhanda dhoond liya.
Why cant you speak in Hindi. Mein is baat ki kadr karta hoon ki aap logo ko jagrook kar rahe hain. Par ye bhi zaroori hai ki is desh ko ziyadatar to janta hai vo english NAHI samjhti, untak ye baat pahonche. Hope you wont get offended by my comment and rather would understand the point am trying to make.
Watch this one.
God bless the advocate who have help the needy
what about if no bed is avaialable
aisa hota hai kya?
Actually yes.. private hospital can deny the treatment on basis of patient or attendant behaviour .. doctor can also deny the treatment ...give proper info sir..
who is liable for this medical infrastructure....what happened to the tax payers money?...what new medical insfrastrcture and allocation has been provided for the public.....since 2014 what new medical infrastructure and facilities has been developed and upgraded...today is the day we realize...what kind of disastrous condition we are...every day thousands of people are dying without treatment...for this day we voted this government..
As a lawyer I think you don't have knowledge. Govt already selected few private hospital including govt where covid pts can be treated. Not all the hospital can not treated covid pts. Because India have less PPE kit. And if all the hospital start admitting covid pts than there will be more changes to spreed in community. So please don't give wrong information. Give information according to situation. yes as a indian citizen we have fundamental right and as a indian lawyer u have fundamental rights to make wrong things to correct and correct things to wrong. And if someone go to lawyer how much money will take to make case Landy? Many general pts dying in govt hospital due to neglegency, so how many cases file against govt hospitals and how many pts relatives one the cases?
Sir poor people do not aware how to tackle ?
Hi, you are in Delhi and v r in Mumbai. how can you help us?
But in the state courts ...advocate are greedy and judges give their judgements after a long time......so don't waste your time and money in court
All agreed sir. But by the time the complaint is filed may be the patient leaves this world.
What if they charge huge amount than normal charges after admitting to the hospital? What kind of case can be filed against them?
Till that time patient no more. Give a fast track solution.
