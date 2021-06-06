back
This 24-Year-Old Supports His Family Through Gaming
Anshu Bisht never thought he would make his living by playing games on YouTube. But life had strange plans for the 24-year-old from Uttarakhand...
06/06/2021 4:27 AM
- 22.2K
- 233
- 15
And even more
- 4:17
Clara, créatrice de contenus sur OnlyFans
- 3:53
Changer de vie : Sarah, de la publicité à la céramique
- 4:12
En Indonésie, le peuple Bugi reconnaît l'existence de 5 genres
- 4:24
Cette TikTokeuse a fait taire les trolls en jouant du Metallica
- 6:43
Une journée à l'école des imams de Lille
- 5:29
Léna Situations raconte son parcours
11 comments
Kanishk S.9 hours
Godspeed!
Prateek A.a day
Meanwhile Samay after seeing no mention of him in the video.
Emiway B.a day
https://youtu.be/OB88Tu8TvWI
Shristi D.2 days
It's good he is earning & love his profession & why not who doesn't like to earn money while relaxing . But what is he serving ? Streamer who do online streams & mostly kids watch it , more like wasting time & some even money on buying membership . Some might have excuse in the name of entertainment but every one known the reality .
Ashutosh S.2 days
Shom Mule
Hervé F.2 days
If he is Happy in his professional career, it's good. But have another option if it's not possible to continue.
Faghir B.2 days
I really do understand why many wanna make this their living. Being a professional game streamer is no less real job than being a sport commentator or news reporter. And there is nothing more exciting and satisfying than to be able doing what you like most as a living. If you are keen on streaming, you should defintely go for it. But having a backup plan sounds wise especially in this field.
Liz F.2 days
Great. !
Rajesh S.2 days
Best of luck 💕🙏
Rajesh S.2 days
Hi ☺️
Brut India4 days
Meet another young online gamer: