This 24-Year-Old Supports His Family Through Gaming

Anshu Bisht never thought he would make his living by playing games on YouTube. But life had strange plans for the 24-year-old from Uttarakhand...

06/06/2021 4:27 AM
  • 22.2K
  • 15

11 comments

  • Kanishk S.
    9 hours

    Godspeed!

  • Prateek A.
    a day

    Meanwhile Samay after seeing no mention of him in the video.

  • Emiway B.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/OB88Tu8TvWI

  • Shristi D.
    2 days

    It's good he is earning & love his profession & why not who doesn't like to earn money while relaxing . But what is he serving ? Streamer who do online streams & mostly kids watch it , more like wasting time & some even money on buying membership . Some might have excuse in the name of entertainment but every one known the reality .

  • Ashutosh S.
    2 days

    Shom Mule

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    If he is Happy in his professional career, it's good. But have another option if it's not possible to continue.

  • Faghir B.
    2 days

    I really do understand why many wanna make this their living. Being a professional game streamer is no less real job than being a sport commentator or news reporter. And there is nothing more exciting and satisfying than to be able doing what you like most as a living. If you are keen on streaming, you should defintely go for it. But having a backup plan sounds wise especially in this field.

  • Liz F.
    2 days

    Great. !

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Best of luck 💕🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Hi ☺️

  • Brut India
    4 days

