This 76-Year-Old Is Spreading The Tunes Of Love
With a smile on his face and a violin in his hands, this 76-year-old man from Kolkata went an extra mile to save his wife...and succeeded.
25/04/2021 6:57 AM
- 49.4K
- 1.2K
- 45
32 comments
Himanshu S.a day
I met him in Jaipur a couple of years ago in a cafe while he was playing was playing bought his CD 🙏
Ajit P.a day
You are great inspiration sir, I am sure we will meet again once you back to Pune
Seema B.a day
🙏🙏🙏
Neelambari V.a day
Both of u live long and healthy life
Achuthan V.a day
Beautiful said, so much of Love for his wife, May the Blessing be
Saswati A.a day
♥️♥️
Anjan S.2 days
He needs a patreon account.
Pouja R.2 days
Marcel P.2 days
A very loving husband indeed,hoping your wife gets well as she feels how it is to be loved.
Arianna S.2 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mahapara K.2 days
WOW
Pauline N.2 days
Such a beautiful love for his wife. Very inspiring story for modern times .
Shin N.2 days
This is one of the purest things I have seen in a while.
Ruchika B.2 days
I had met him ...Infact heard him perform outside sukhsagar in Mumbai a couple of years ago and bought his album.he looked like a very passionate and humble person and we were all wondering why he was performing there ? We thought he must have a very pressing need . So glad to see his story today
Chinmaya R.2 days
Such talents India don't value it for we stand with u 🙏
Chinmaya R.2 days
To love for instruments to fill your loneliness
Hervé F.2 days
Congratulations to him. It's a real love what he does. She is Lucky to have a husband who love her like him. May they stay blessed
Avishek R.2 days
Salute
Tamal M.2 days
I've seen this man. He plays at Mani square. He caught my attention, i didnt know his story then but sure thought he had a story. Thank you for telling us his story. Next time i see him, I'll go and say Hello, and tell him I'm his fan.
Shruti A.2 days
remember we met him in mani square few days back