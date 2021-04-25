back

This 76-Year-Old Is Spreading The Tunes Of Love

With a smile on his face and a violin in his hands, this 76-year-old man from Kolkata went an extra mile to save his wife...and succeeded.

25/04/2021 6:57 AM
32 comments

  • Himanshu S.
    a day

    I met him in Jaipur a couple of years ago in a cafe while he was playing was playing bought his CD 🙏

  • Ajit P.
    a day

    You are great inspiration sir, I am sure we will meet again once you back to Pune

  • Seema B.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Neelambari V.
    a day

    Both of u live long and healthy life

  • Achuthan V.
    a day

    Beautiful said, so much of Love for his wife, May the Blessing be

  • Saswati A.
    a day

    ♥️♥️

  • Anjan S.
    2 days

    He needs a patreon account.

  • Pouja R.
    2 days

  • Marcel P.
    2 days

    A very loving husband indeed,hoping your wife gets well as she feels how it is to be loved.

  • Arianna S.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mahapara K.
    2 days

    WOW

  • Pauline N.
    2 days

    Such a beautiful love for his wife. Very inspiring story for modern times .

  • Shin N.
    2 days

    This is one of the purest things I have seen in a while.

  • Ruchika B.
    2 days

    I had met him ...Infact heard him perform outside sukhsagar in Mumbai a couple of years ago and bought his album.he looked like a very passionate and humble person and we were all wondering why he was performing there ? We thought he must have a very pressing need . So glad to see his story today

  • Chinmaya R.
    2 days

    Such talents India don't value it for we stand with u 🙏

  • Chinmaya R.
    2 days

    To love for instruments to fill your loneliness

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations to him. It's a real love what he does. She is Lucky to have a husband who love her like him. May they stay blessed

  • Avishek R.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Tamal M.
    2 days

    I've seen this man. He plays at Mani square. He caught my attention, i didnt know his story then but sure thought he had a story. Thank you for telling us his story. Next time i see him, I'll go and say Hello, and tell him I'm his fan.

  • Shruti A.
    2 days

    remember we met him in mani square few days back

