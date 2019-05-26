This Adorable Lil Tusker Had A Tough Moment

This baby elephant was gently guided out of deep waters by officials in Assam. 🐘
24 comments
Priyanka P.06/25/2019 14:39
thank god
Ujjwal K.06/22/2019 17:23
Well done but I can't spot its herd. It's better if people do family planning and control population explosion and stop clearing forests for food shelter.
Trina B.06/22/2019 12:28
Nce
Amit B.06/20/2019 08:24
Thanks assam forester staff. 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
J B.06/18/2019 18:29
Great
Paramba V.06/17/2019 17:12
Thanx TEAM forest
Nayan D.06/17/2019 06:12
Weldone excellent
Thang T.06/15/2019 16:32
Lovely
ঋতু ৰ.06/14/2019 19:17
Gud job but i see the baby calf is all alone..at last...do u hv any recent updates did it really find the mother
Lakhvinder K.06/12/2019 12:37
Great job
Shrilekha D.06/12/2019 09:38
Janu haathi 😞😞❣❣
Rreenaa S.06/10/2019 09:57
Thank u very much for saving him...💓
Mayank A.06/06/2019 15:17
Thanks team
Aditi S.06/05/2019 09:55
Such nobel work 😊
Vikrant S.06/02/2019 14:05
Good job guys
Roshni J.05/29/2019 11:47
Great job !!!!
Dominic P.05/28/2019 04:06
Respect u ppl ❤️❤️❤️
Shubham Y.05/27/2019 09:09
As a top fan I loved it
Abhishek N.05/26/2019 20:05
😘
Isha S.05/26/2019 16:43
Very good