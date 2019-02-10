This Artist Uses Nails, Bullets To Make Portraits

Wajid Khan can make awesome art by using virtually anything… from nails and bullets to medical equipment and even old car parts. 🔨🖌
77 comments
Rakyesh K.03/25/2019 09:56
Osm
Shankar M.03/07/2019 09:58
👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏
Devilal S.03/06/2019 15:31
Om sai ram
Senthilmurugan M.03/06/2019 15:10
Super
Bharatibhen D.03/06/2019 11:09
Best artists
Abdul R.03/05/2019 12:08
Where r those ppl who say Muslims ppl only make puncture
William J.03/04/2019 13:22
🙏🙏
Faraz A.03/04/2019 09:35
iske baare mein Bata raha thha
Sunil D.03/03/2019 15:30
Jay shree sai ram
محمد ش.03/03/2019 08:45
MashaAllah
Anwar M.03/01/2019 15:10
Good
Ãkàsh M.03/01/2019 14:22
Om Sai ram
Anshul M.03/01/2019 05:36
Now this is the post.....i was expecting from Brut.....not fuckin political shits alla round....at which people just talks shit....and do nothing
Dhruv B.02/28/2019 17:49
Nice
Dhruv B.02/28/2019 17:49
Nice
Samad M.02/28/2019 17:09
Very nice article
Bhim S.02/28/2019 12:05
गज़ब मेरे भाई
Ranjeet R.02/27/2019 06:15
Awesome artist
Sambhu N.02/26/2019 18:16
অসাধারণ ।
Kuel R.02/26/2019 04:56
Wow