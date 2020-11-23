back

This Baby Elephant Had A Great Fall

After nearly 16 hours stuck in a well, watch how this little elephant was hauled to safety. 🐘

23/11/2020 1:27 PM
12 comments

  • Prem R.
    17 hours

    great Tamil Nadu

  • Shwetha C.
    3 days

    Well done

  • Archana D.
    4 days

    Thanks to all for helping the baby

  • Amita B.
    4 days

    .. thanks to all who resqued the poor voiceless and give the baby a new life..🙏 love you all..

  • Syed N.
    4 days

    B human ✅Live & let live ♥️😃

  • S. G.
    4 days

    Thanks to ppl who saved this little bundle of joy

  • Malathi K.
    4 days

    Herculean task

  • Joghee N.
    4 days

    Well done

  • Venkateswaran R.
    4 days

    Kerala should first ban domestication of elephants.

  • Tabassum J.
    4 days

    welldone proud of u all..

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Kerala will soon have the largest elephant care facility in the world: https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/kerala-kottoor-world-largest-care-facility-for-elephants-527301.html

  • Mumtaz M.
    4 days

    Welll done proud of u alll👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏

