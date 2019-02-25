This Chennai Artist Makes Miniatures Of Food

Even good food can come in (very) small packages. Meet Shilpa Mitha from Chennai. She takes great pains to craft these amazing food miniatures. 🍲🔬
You can learn more about Shilpa Mitha on her Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/suenosouvenir/?hl=en
