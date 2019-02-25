back

This Chennai Artist Makes Miniatures Of Food

Even good food can come in (very) small packages. Meet Shilpa Mitha from Chennai. She takes great pains to craft these amazing food miniatures. 🍲🔬

02/25/2019 1:32 AM
  • 254.5k
  • 18

And even more

  1. The Great Calcutta Snack Story

  2. An Ultimate Mango Guide

  3. Old Monk: The Rum That Was Never Advertised

  4. India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani

  5. This Chennai Artist Makes Miniatures Of Food

  6. This Roti Dispenser Serves 2,000 People Every Day

13 comments

  • Aasia Z.
    09/05/2019 16:26

    I am sure she is good cook too .. all her food is not just real looking but also appetizing

  • Pranav R.
    03/12/2019 19:58

    That attention to detail though

  • Madhurima P.
    03/12/2019 13:24

    Superb

  • Radha S.
    02/28/2019 16:31

    A great applause to Shilpa's creativity.

  • Meenal B.
    02/28/2019 11:26

    I want 😍

  • Sudha N.
    02/26/2019 07:43

    Simply awesome foodies.

  • Brut India
    02/25/2019 11:53

    You can learn more about Shilpa Mitha on her Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/suenosouvenir/?hl=en

  • Aparna C.
    02/25/2019 11:29

    Ashifa Haneef

  • Arpita C.
    02/25/2019 10:44

    Amazing. Want to order.please contact no.

  • Vidya M.
    02/25/2019 06:25

    Super

  • Ramabarathy T.
    02/25/2019 05:27

    Amazing at mam, woweeeeee

  • Nazir J.
    02/25/2019 05:12

    Foodie lovers love it a new way to taste new🍁

  • Anoop J.
    02/25/2019 02:03

    Pl vl me 9841026000/938182600