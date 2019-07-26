back

This Cop Got Busted for Posting a TikTok Video

TikTok at work can get you fired? 😮

07/26/2019 9:02 AM
  • Aamir C.
    08/22/2019 08:27

    dekho kya ho raha hai..!

  • Shriu S.
    08/21/2019 12:01

    Shardil Patel

  • DrSiddhartha K.
    08/21/2019 11:25

    Very good... Yahi hona chahiye aise logon ke sath..kamchor aurat on duty tik tok video bana rahi h.. Wo b police station me... She should be kicked out of the department.. Nikaal k bahar feko isko.. Terminate kro isko 😠

  • Suraj C.
    08/21/2019 11:11

    thats wat happen wen bar dancer becomes police

  • Mohd S.
    08/21/2019 11:03

    Pls government job pa rahe jab video mat bana ho pls

  • Samar B.
    08/21/2019 11:01

    I think u must fired corrupted one but u transfer them from one police station to other one to keep public calm .. And about this lady cop.. u must warn her n in future if she repeat mistakes and zero performance on duty thn take action.

  • Arunesh B.
    08/21/2019 10:24

    ... Ye dkho bc 🤦🤦

  • Kaushik S.
    08/21/2019 09:48

    👌👌👌

  • Dwarkesh M.
    08/21/2019 09:46

    It's ridiculous to do such things when you're working. It's completely outrageous when you're a cop on top of that.

  • Chavda A.
    08/21/2019 09:20

    Asmita chaudhry

  • Adv R.
    08/21/2019 08:57

    They can't investigate the big crime deals, they just can shout at powerless persons. 😂😂😂

  • Ishvar R.
    08/21/2019 08:11

    गई यह तो😄😄

  • Shahnawaz S.
    08/21/2019 07:17

    Til tok his bend

  • Anand P.
    08/21/2019 06:58

    dekh aur sabak lo😂

  • Prakhar C.
    08/21/2019 06:35

    Tiktok bana rhi thi onduty to suspend kardia aur jo haram ke pille rishwat lete hain unko kyu nahi suspend karte bc

  • Beat P.
    08/21/2019 06:34

    Ek to vase hi kuch kaam ni krte ..and then this ... Great work

  • Manish S.
    08/21/2019 06:10

    Batao saala yaha govt job paane k liye marr rahe h or kuch chutiye govt job paane k baad usko mazak smj rahe h 😦😦😦

  • Nitin A.
    08/21/2019 05:58

    I think department should permanently terminate her she's not fit in police department.

  • Kunal K.
    08/21/2019 05:57

    Ab jao ghar pe aur acche se tiktok bnaye.. Tata

  • Chakma H.
    08/21/2019 05:40

    Or use kar tik Tok😂🤣