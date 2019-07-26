This Cop Got Busted for Posting a TikTok Video

TikTok at work can get you fired? 😮
Aamir C.08/22/2019 08:27
dekho kya ho raha hai..!
Shriu S.08/21/2019 12:01
Shardil Patel
DrSiddhartha K.08/21/2019 11:25
Very good... Yahi hona chahiye aise logon ke sath..kamchor aurat on duty tik tok video bana rahi h.. Wo b police station me... She should be kicked out of the department.. Nikaal k bahar feko isko.. Terminate kro isko 😠
Suraj C.08/21/2019 11:11
thats wat happen wen bar dancer becomes police
Mohd S.08/21/2019 11:03
Pls government job pa rahe jab video mat bana ho pls
Samar B.08/21/2019 11:01
I think u must fired corrupted one but u transfer them from one police station to other one to keep public calm .. And about this lady cop.. u must warn her n in future if she repeat mistakes and zero performance on duty thn take action.
Arunesh B.08/21/2019 10:24
... Ye dkho bc 🤦🤦
Kaushik S.08/21/2019 09:48
👌👌👌
Dwarkesh M.08/21/2019 09:46
It's ridiculous to do such things when you're working. It's completely outrageous when you're a cop on top of that.
Chavda A.08/21/2019 09:20
Asmita chaudhry
Adv R.08/21/2019 08:57
They can't investigate the big crime deals, they just can shout at powerless persons. 😂😂😂
Ishvar R.08/21/2019 08:11
गई यह तो😄😄
Shahnawaz S.08/21/2019 07:17
Til tok his bend
Anand P.08/21/2019 06:58
dekh aur sabak lo😂
Prakhar C.08/21/2019 06:35
Tiktok bana rhi thi onduty to suspend kardia aur jo haram ke pille rishwat lete hain unko kyu nahi suspend karte bc
Beat P.08/21/2019 06:34
Ek to vase hi kuch kaam ni krte ..and then this ... Great work
Manish S.08/21/2019 06:10
Batao saala yaha govt job paane k liye marr rahe h or kuch chutiye govt job paane k baad usko mazak smj rahe h 😦😦😦
Nitin A.08/21/2019 05:58
I think department should permanently terminate her she's not fit in police department.
Kunal K.08/21/2019 05:57
Ab jao ghar pe aur acche se tiktok bnaye.. Tata
Chakma H.08/21/2019 05:40
Or use kar tik Tok😂🤣