back

This Dome In Pune Is Bigger Than St. Peter's Basilica

This giant dome in Maharashtra -- one of the world's largest -- is a tribute to world peace.

10/06/2018 2:02 AM
  • 408.1k
  • 348

And even more

  1. GoAir Flight Skids Off Runway

  2. 84 Year Old Indian On Chasing Adventure

  3. DIY: How To Make Paper Flowers At Home?

  4. This Man Is Behind Ganesh Chaturthi

  5. This Change May Send Millions of Refugees to India

  6. The Apatani Women of the Northeast

177 comments

  • Bilal M.
    01/31/2019 14:18

    You

  • Hamza M.
    01/14/2019 20:16

    Copying calligraphy styling walls and minars seems like mosque , inside statues seems like Vatican city copy , what's new in this ? For representing peace you don't have to build domes give referendum rights to the citizens of khalistan and Kashmir than I will say India is peaceful state not now it's an illegal occupation apartheid nation.

  • Pratik S.
    01/05/2019 20:14

    Let's find some way to shut this shit down.

  • Sampada J.
    01/03/2019 14:29

    Avra...take a look guys😂lvmtr

  • Kshitij U.
    01/03/2019 07:48

    this is called contributing to the soceity.we need more such people

  • Arslan B.
    01/02/2019 11:31

    peace 😂 😂 😂

  • Krishnan N.
    12/22/2018 13:54

    What waste of Fucking money.

  • Sajjad A.
    11/21/2018 13:03

    Brilliant

  • Tejal M.
    11/03/2018 18:29

    Lies and shame.

  • Shubham G.
    11/03/2018 15:46

    Shivray yanchi murti kuth ahe sir

  • Nitin W.
    11/03/2018 11:50

    copy theme old architecture building

  • Jaydutt K.
    11/03/2018 10:08

    gelay ka ikde ?

  • Mahesh W.
    11/03/2018 07:14

    R

  • Shubham D.
    11/02/2018 19:57

    Giant dome is made and several other statues of people are made..But there is no statue of chatrapati shivaji maharaj...In the soil of maharashtra where they created swarajya...Shame on vishwanath karad and MIT

  • Kshitija S.
    11/02/2018 17:06

    Nonsense

  • Bharat B.
    11/02/2018 16:57

    Shittiest thing ever

  • Advait M.
    11/02/2018 12:20

    😂

  • Shivam T.
    11/02/2018 11:52

    Proudly saying, this is in my college..

  • Mahima B.
    11/01/2018 16:41

    ur MIT

  • Tariq A.
    11/01/2018 15:43

    Visiting this definitely. ☝️😘😍