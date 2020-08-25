back
This Education Minister Is Also A High School Student
To give a fitting reply to critics who mocked his lack of schooling, Jharkhand’s education minister decided to go back to school at the age of 54.
08/18/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/18/2020 10:40 AM
129 comments
S. D.08/25/2020 04:51
Passion is most important than knowledge
Abdul A.08/24/2020 13:59
Appreciate his honesty in declaring his education qualification unlike our ex HRD minister
Stuti A.08/24/2020 01:20
Obviously you can't be education minister unless you are yourself educated. Still he is not qualified for the position. Better resign.
Rao P.08/22/2020 16:43
Omg 😆 What about the qualified people???
K N.08/22/2020 14:16
Bloody morons. Ilitrate bastards... They should be shot in the assand B... S cut off.
Swmkhwr S.08/22/2020 09:05
I think he gonna leave study after 1 year
Manas K.08/21/2020 16:25
This is appreciated 🙏
Tandin W.08/21/2020 15:56
That minister deserve a salute.
Atul S.08/21/2020 12:59
I appreciate your honesty. But tell me what is your government doing to improve education in Jharkhand. So far the contribution and improvement is nowhere visible.
Manoday K.08/21/2020 09:16
Its a stunt .......why he waited for 25 yrs to complete his education.......just so to become education minister and than educate.....wow😂
Tenzin Z.08/21/2020 04:28
Gr8
Afoluk J.08/20/2020 07:18
" Education never ends" the perfect example.
Robin P.08/20/2020 04:37
Shouldn't he be already be educated before he got the post 😂
Tehseen P.08/19/2020 17:11
Sick ppl are those who r laughing If u want to laugh then laugh at those who are sitting on higher position holding on to fake degree
Abhishek V.08/19/2020 16:09
" Educate. Agitate. Organize. " -Dr. B R Ambedkar
Akash M.08/19/2020 15:38
Kaash modiji bhi chale jaate , ye haal na hota desh ka 😌
Rohit T.08/19/2020 15:22
Very nice words from minister sab kuch karenge class bhi karenge/Mantralaya bhi sambhalenge
Mohapatra P.08/19/2020 15:18
Jis Desh ka PM anpadh Aur Ex-HRD minister Smruti Irani 12 hoke fake certificate dikhate ho .. Oh desh ka Koi state ka minister ke bare main Kya bole .. Logon ko soch na chahiye jo padhe likhe ko chhod ke anpadh Aur criminal ko vote dete hain
Manish P.08/19/2020 15:03
👍👍
Gulshan G.08/19/2020 13:44
Bc ye India hai yaha aadmi pehle siksha mantri banta hai fir siksha leta hai😓