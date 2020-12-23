back

This Engineering Student Built Himself A Vintage Ride

He built a vintage-style car...in two months. 🤯 What did you do during lockdown?

23/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 127.9K
  • 37

28 comments

  • Arvind U.
    3 days

    I wish him success.

  • Kaustubh A.
    4 days

    common bro

  • Vicky P.
    4 days

    Well done

  • Swastik A.
    5 days

    This is called tallent,,

  • Vijay J.
    5 days

    Hi your Coll no place

  • Mazhar R.
    6 days

    Fantastic. ...needs to wear glasses when dealing with certain equipment. ....but besides that great job.

  • Ranjan G.
    6 days

    And I was making samosas in lockdown 😂😂 great job guys

  • Akash S.
    6 days

    Bravo

  • Vinay K.
    6 days

    What did u do in lockdown??

  • Kamar S.
    6 days

    I’v worked on my office assignments from 9 am morning to 11 PM mid night. Sometimes I’d to work even till 2 AM. That’s what I’ve archived in lockdown period☹️😆

  • Dattatray S.
    6 days

    Superb bro

  • Yusuf S.
    6 days

    tum bhi khuch karo bhai kab karoge kyu

  • Lalit A.
    7 days

    I salute

  • Jismy V.
    7 days

    take note.

  • Venkataraman S.
    7 days

    Wow great can apply for manufacturing so we lessen imports

  • Dinesh K.
    7 days

    We don’t wear protection if it is not necessary

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    7 days

    Why he don’t use protective equipment front of his face and eyes. Terrible to look, how careless way he’s working. He can be blind sooner or later like that. Or damage his eyes permanently.

  • Junaid A.
    7 days

    Well done bro..

  • Krish J.
    7 days

    Well done👌👍👌

  • Nayeem A.
    7 days

    Appreciate him for his great work 🙌 bt Don't ask wat did u do it hurts man really hurts😭😭.........soo "brute" you are!!!!🙁🥺

