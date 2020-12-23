This Engineering Student Built Himself A Vintage Ride

Las monjas del cannabis
Arvind U.3 days
I wish him success.
Kaustubh A.4 days
common bro
Vicky P.4 days
Well done
Swastik A.5 days
This is called tallent,,
Vijay J.5 days
Hi your Coll no place
Mazhar R.6 days
Fantastic. ...needs to wear glasses when dealing with certain equipment. ....but besides that great job.
Ranjan G.6 days
And I was making samosas in lockdown 😂😂 great job guys
Akash S.6 days
Bravo
Vinay K.6 days
What did u do in lockdown??
Kamar S.6 days
I’v worked on my office assignments from 9 am morning to 11 PM mid night. Sometimes I’d to work even till 2 AM. That’s what I’ve archived in lockdown period☹️😆
Dattatray S.6 days
Superb bro
Yusuf S.6 days
tum bhi khuch karo bhai kab karoge kyu
Lalit A.7 days
I salute
Jismy V.7 days
take note.
Venkataraman S.7 days
Wow great can apply for manufacturing so we lessen imports
Dinesh K.7 days
We don’t wear protection if it is not necessary
Marja-Liisa S.7 days
Why he don’t use protective equipment front of his face and eyes. Terrible to look, how careless way he’s working. He can be blind sooner or later like that. Or damage his eyes permanently.
Junaid A.7 days
Well done bro..
Krish J.7 days
Well done👌👍👌
Nayeem A.7 days
Appreciate him for his great work 🙌 bt Don't ask wat did u do it hurts man really hurts😭😭.........soo "brute" you are!!!!🙁🥺