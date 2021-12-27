back

This Entrepreneur Is Striving To Improve The Air We Breathe

His six-month-old son couldn’t breathe. So Madhusudhan Anand set out on a mission to help the world breathe better. This is his #RiseWithupGrad story. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

27/12/2021 12:28 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 14

    This Entrepreneur Is Striving To Improve The Air We Breathe

10 comments

  • Kuldeep S.
    5 days

    I'm really proud of you dear Madhusudhan ji 👍👍

  • Kuldeep S.
    5 days

    May the almighty God bless you and your family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 with happiness, prosperity, excellent health, lots of success in your life with lots of smiles 😜 😍 🙌 🙌 dear Madhusudhan ji

  • Adhip R.
    31/12/2021 05:22

    Love and best wishes to this guy. He created something great.

  • Nirupama M.
    29/12/2021 05:11

    What about the ambient air quality monitors installed in most industrial sectors to comply with the department of environment orders?

  • Brut India
    28/12/2021 06:44

    Explore the world of Data Science here: https://bit.ly/3eqxQLn

  • Joyce P.
    27/12/2021 22:00

    I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST.. PROUD OF YOU

  • Nayana B.
    27/12/2021 16:02

    😊

  • Helen J.
    27/12/2021 13:31

    Be safe Mr.Anand, not everyone wants what is best for this world. Its almost like they are ushering in, bad things/times for a reason. And they want to blame it on somebody else. Like passing the blame elsewhere. But wish you all the very best!!

  • Indranil M.
    27/12/2021 13:14

    Amazing idea.

  • Harjinder S.
    27/12/2021 13:03

    🙏

