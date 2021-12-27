back
This Entrepreneur Is Striving To Improve The Air We Breathe
His six-month-old son couldn’t breathe. So Madhusudhan Anand set out on a mission to help the world breathe better. This is his #RiseWithupGrad story. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
27/12/2021 12:28 PM
10 comments
Kuldeep S.5 days
I'm really proud of you dear Madhusudhan ji 👍👍
Kuldeep S.5 days
May the almighty God bless you and your family 👨👩👧👦 with happiness, prosperity, excellent health, lots of success in your life with lots of smiles 😜 😍 🙌 🙌 dear Madhusudhan ji
Adhip R.31/12/2021 05:22
Love and best wishes to this guy. He created something great.
Nirupama M.29/12/2021 05:11
What about the ambient air quality monitors installed in most industrial sectors to comply with the department of environment orders?
Brut India28/12/2021 06:44
Joyce P.27/12/2021 22:00
I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST.. PROUD OF YOU
Nayana B.27/12/2021 16:02
😊
Helen J.27/12/2021 13:31
Be safe Mr.Anand, not everyone wants what is best for this world. Its almost like they are ushering in, bad things/times for a reason. And they want to blame it on somebody else. Like passing the blame elsewhere. But wish you all the very best!!
Indranil M.27/12/2021 13:14
Amazing idea.
Harjinder S.27/12/2021 13:03
🙏