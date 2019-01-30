back

This Haryana Wedding “Faced” A Fire Accident

WARNING: Graphic video A wedding in Haryana. A man decides to add some fire to the celebrations. But it all goes horribly wrong. 🔥😦

01/30/2019 2:01 PM
  • 131.8k
  • 284

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

177 comments

  • Md S.
    02/03/2019 06:04

    That fyre event that actually happened.

  • Rhea T.
    02/02/2019 13:11

    Me at your wedding

  • Ashish J.
    02/02/2019 03:06

    well deserved :)

  • Rameez K.
    02/02/2019 02:21

    this doesn't seems to be haryana

  • Rahul M.
    02/01/2019 19:06

    😂

  • Ammar P.
    02/01/2019 18:33

    Stupidity can be injuries to health Issued in public interest

  • Vikram K.
    02/01/2019 17:27

    He must be ended like a ghost rider

  • Ashank D.
    02/01/2019 13:31

    Real dragon.

  • Ankur N.
    02/01/2019 12:16

    chhod de tu bhi aise kaam karna

  • Sudhin M.
    02/01/2019 10:50

    Moral of the story: play with fire and you get burnt

  • Ankush B.
    02/01/2019 10:25

    Berozgaari ke aide effects

  • Amit C.
    02/01/2019 08:07

    Moral of the story, Hariyana ya Pakistan.....Jyada Shyane bano aur aag lagwalo.

  • Suyash M.
    02/01/2019 07:12

    This is how haryanvi's live on a daily basis

  • Saksham G.
    02/01/2019 05:21

    That's .. 🤣iin

  • Kasid G.
    02/01/2019 00:46

    Don’t try this at home

  • Kaushiki S.
    01/31/2019 20:21

    bye

  • Shaunak K.
    01/31/2019 20:08

    SAD

  • Er S.
    01/31/2019 18:28

    ये तो घोस्ट राइडर बन गया🤣🤣🤣

  • Laavaru V.
    01/31/2019 17:39

    Why ppl do this kind of nonsence

  • Unofficial :.
    01/31/2019 17:35

    I spew tatti