back
This Hospital's SOS Call Was Allegedly Met With A Threat
The director of a Delhi hospital wrote to the DM in desperate need of oxygen, but he's now afraid of being prosecuted.
30/04/2021 12:27 PM
- 166.5K
- 2.3K
- 156
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
120 comments
Rahul S.an hour
that's the state of the Nation!
Karko M.an hour
So much power is given to administration that most of the time they get intoxicated. Supply and logistics are not doctor's or hospitals out look in such situations. Doctor's work is to treat patients, not to run around.
Ken'dy N.an hour
What he said in the end is completely wrong....jimedari nahi banti....jimedari leni padti hai...
Syed S.an hour
Doctor patient ka ilaaj Karen ya oxygen cylinder dhundhta phire... government administration kya Jhak Maar rahi hai.
Diya D.an hour
Pathetic 😓
Atif A.an hour
Govt ni bachayegi baba
Vijay Y.an hour
DEFEAT THOSE WHO ARE STILL BUSY IN SPREADING HATRED ...BE TOGETHER AND SERVE EACH OTHER IN THIS TOUGH TIME🤲🤲
Nagwa M.an hour
Da hell
Vijay N.2 hours
Actually, all this has not happened suddenly. In India, if any person has mild symptoms of fever, cold, then the Health Department of the Government of India starts their treatment with medicines related to TB, Malaria and HIV. According to the Government of India, these medicines can save corona patients from death, but the ground reality is completely different from this. When most people took these medicines, their health began to deteriorate rather than improve. Apart from this, the Health Department of the Government of India vaccinated two months ago along with health workers and those who were already suffering from serious illness and are over 60 years of age. At the moment those people who are over 60 years of age are dying, and those who are hospitalized and are seen lying on the road, they are also mostly over 60 years of age. Can corona patients be treated with medicines related to TB, Malaria, HIV? Now you have to think, who is telling the truth and who is misleading.
Pratap R.2 hours
In India bureaucracy always have been like this. Nobody wants to take the blame and least cares about solutions. The system is built by inhuman politicians for corruption and to fool the common man. It's a thankless, stressful, unrewarding and insecure career for the doctor. Those who speak the truth are either conspirators or liars. Judiciary is now just a spectator. The Corporates, mafias, hoarders and criminals are hand in glove with the politicians who just want power and money. Now, the difference from the past every dirty linen washed can be seen by the whole world in real time. While things go ugly, getting uglier is the best way forward.
Shahid A.2 hours
This is the sad side of story....when something happens somewhere with someone.At that time we just thought that not related to us or we r not going to face such situation.But we don’t know what happens with whom and when.Every body is responsible for the current scenario by being silent
Jamal A.2 hours
I think it is still fine for him if they file case against him for seeking the help through social media than seeking help only through regular channel because if he is not given the requested oxygen cylinders and by bad luck if any of the patients die then he will be at the same situation of Dr. Kafeel khan, now at least public knows he had screamed for help
Karthikeyan V.2 hours
Why the hell They are blaming the doctors and medical facilities team. Why they are not blaming the government.
Mustafa A.2 hours
Without a shadow of doubt coronavirus is one of creation and army of God that is unleashed on India because of their treatment of minorities like Christians and Muslims by the gonda Modi and his Hindutva thugs. This is what u get for burning down mosques and other places of worship and killing innocent minorities just coz they don't wana bow down to fake idols that u have created urself...This only the beginning of punishment. The worst is yet to come
Ameenuddin H.2 hours
Yogi will f l uck inocent ppl indirectly .
Varun S.2 hours
when will you get tired of creating panic? SC judge already ruled today that no one will be prosecuted!!!!
Trafiero C.2 hours
bat kasi oxygen ang sa utak nila safety measure prevention di sila nag focus alcohol doon naman sla sa oxygen nagkarambula kahit face mask wala sa bunganga oh my ooohmy
Vijay S.2 hours
We need to book the administration officers for being inhuman and inefficient.
Hep H.2 hours
Can you imagine this kind of thing is happening in India some DM misbehaving with marriage function in North East India in Tripura State and Now a Metropolitan City like Delhi DM is doing the same behaviour of threatening a Doctor is Modi Government going mad ??? It a shameful for the whole Nation.
Abdul Q.2 hours
yahi sab jb dr. kafeel k sath hua th tb to koi nh bola uske favor me....ab apne upar padi tb smjh aya