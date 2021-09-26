back

This Is Not Your Regular Grocery Store

At this Kerala grocery store, you'll find everything except the one thing found in almost all other stores… 👀 7 to 9 Green Store

26/09/2021 4:27 PM
  • 2.6M
  • 1.5K

2 comments

  • Rohit Joshi
    4 days

    Great idea and this needs more attention.