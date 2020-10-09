back
This Is The Kind Of Good That Social Media Can Do
After Covid-19 hit the country, this 80-year-old man and his wife’s food stall had no customers and was about to go out of business. But things changed overnight. Here’s how social media helped to revive New Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba.
09/10/2020 1:27 PM
52 comments
Gajendra V.13 minutes
Facebook ka Sahi istemal.... Plus... Delhi dil walo ki... Jo dard ko mehsoos kiya...
Mohameed A.14 minutes
BMC find out business men
Santonu G.16 minutes
God bless them and wish them a healthy life and enough business
Mahak A.19 minutes
This support should continue forever. Praying for their success and prosperity
Gangaramaney J.24 minutes
As heard in Ndtv news from the said baba self words that he used to earn around Rs. 800 to 1300/ Day which if averagely taken can be around 30k to 36k / month and after his video got famous in social media he started earning around Rs. 1500 per day which makes it to Rs. 45000/ month then in that case he comes under the category of income tax return payer - but no one commented on the same which is interesting - However what is experts opinion about the same
Anu P.25 minutes
Well done Gaurav👏👏👏
Sailendro B.32 minutes
Love it
Disha S.36 minutes
The power of social media... Good job 👍👍
Bharat V.43 minutes
Good to see how many of us who can help have come together and helped them earn their bread and butter. But still there are many others who are still seeking for us. Go out and help every self employed. Please don’t bargain as their margins are not as big as corporates! Continue this and remember together we can!
Hengul J.an hour
Great work! ❤️
Jomy J.an hour
It's was great work .....but did anyone noticed the age of the couple's......this will help them for few more weeks what after that . A simple question does anyone of you will like your parents to work at this age ? Guys it the time to fight for the people after age of 70 to pension for the government...... for every citizen of INDIA
Amulanny S.an hour
Salute guys who helped the needy 🙏🙏
Sona H.an hour
God bless you bro. Love from Mauritius.
IK P.an hour
Koi in dono ko mask bhi de do bhai
Ujjal M.an hour
This is true that their sad story came up in social media but if we just look around our own sorrounding we will see many such people around, where we can be of help to them in our locality thereby giving a helping hand to them.
Sunita S.an hour
May god always with you
Kashyap B.an hour
Credit goes to mr wasan
Qalim S.2 hours
Masha Allah
Pritam D.2 hours
He was lucky to be spotted, many peoples are out there who are not able earn a bread for their family. We should make a duty as to help them also, spot them out from every kind of shop or service or atleast we can recommend . Then atlast not a single one will have to sleep empty stomach.
Damn n.2 hours
