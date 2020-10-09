back

This Is The Kind Of Good That Social Media Can Do

After Covid-19 hit the country, this 80-year-old man and his wife’s food stall had no customers and was about to go out of business. But things changed overnight. Here’s how social media helped to revive New Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba.

09/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 50.2K
  • 66

52 comments

  • Gajendra V.
    13 minutes

    Facebook ka Sahi istemal.... Plus... Delhi dil walo ki... Jo dard ko mehsoos kiya...

  • Mohameed A.
    14 minutes

    BMC find out business men

  • Santonu G.
    16 minutes

    God bless them and wish them a healthy life and enough business

  • Mahak A.
    19 minutes

    This support should continue forever. Praying for their success and prosperity

  • Gangaramaney J.
    24 minutes

    As heard in Ndtv news from the said baba self words that he used to earn around Rs. 800 to 1300/ Day which if averagely taken can be around 30k to 36k / month and after his video got famous in social media he started earning around Rs. 1500 per day which makes it to Rs. 45000/ month then in that case he comes under the category of income tax return payer - but no one commented on the same which is interesting - However what is experts opinion about the same

  • Anu P.
    25 minutes

    Well done Gaurav👏👏👏

  • Sailendro B.
    32 minutes

    Love it

  • Disha S.
    36 minutes

    The power of social media... Good job 👍👍

  • Bharat V.
    43 minutes

    Good to see how many of us who can help have come together and helped them earn their bread and butter. But still there are many others who are still seeking for us. Go out and help every self employed. Please don’t bargain as their margins are not as big as corporates! Continue this and remember together we can!

  • Hengul J.
    an hour

    Great work! ❤️

  • Jomy J.
    an hour

    It's was great work .....but did anyone noticed the age of the couple's......this will help them for few more weeks what after that . A simple question does anyone of you will like your parents to work at this age ? Guys it the time to fight for the people after age of 70 to pension for the government...... for every citizen of INDIA

  • Amulanny S.
    an hour

    Salute guys who helped the needy 🙏🙏

  • Sona H.
    an hour

    God bless you bro. Love from Mauritius.

  • IK P.
    an hour

    Koi in dono ko mask bhi de do bhai

  • Ujjal M.
    an hour

    This is true that their sad story came up in social media but if we just look around our own sorrounding we will see many such people around, where we can be of help to them in our locality thereby giving a helping hand to them.

  • Sunita S.
    an hour

    May god always with you

  • Kashyap B.
    an hour

    Credit goes to mr wasan

  • Qalim S.
    2 hours

    Masha Allah

  • Pritam D.
    2 hours

    He was lucky to be spotted, many peoples are out there who are not able earn a bread for their family. We should make a duty as to help them also, spot them out from every kind of shop or service or atleast we can recommend . Then atlast not a single one will have to sleep empty stomach.

  • Damn n.
    2 hours

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

