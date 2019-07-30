back

This Is What It Takes To Find A Seat In A Mumbai Local

This TikTok video captured the essence of Mumbai’s infamous rush hour… INSIDE a Mumbai local. 😱

07/30/2019 4:55 AM
163 comments

  • P D.
    08/28/2019 01:52

    Omg

  • Denzil M.
    08/27/2019 12:31

    Junglees

  • Fardeen A.
    08/26/2019 18:52

    आफ्टर 6 ईयर बुलेट ट्रेन , पानी पर जहाज़ वाली टेक्सि नई नई ट्रेनें, जनरल डिब्बे बढ़ाने के बाद मोदी को बदनाम करने की साजिश की जा रही है ये।

  • Brabs M.
    08/26/2019 17:35

    It's not a rush hour jikkl it's a fckn population.. rush hour doesn't fuck here

  • Harsh A.
    08/26/2019 06:51

    Survival of the fittest

  • Bharath P.
    08/26/2019 01:28

    😂

  • Bijoy D.
    08/25/2019 19:15

    Tripura pe passanger nahin milta aur mumbai pe itna sara problem...👆👆👆

  • Kundan S.
    08/25/2019 18:23

    Isi trh mar Jana hai

  • ßláçKlisted R.
    08/25/2019 04:08

    Bhai tu sbse pehle kese andr aaya?🙁

  • Smruti R.
    08/24/2019 17:23

    Experience of the punches🤣

  • Smruti R.
    08/24/2019 17:22

    😭mor camera bhangithanta.

  • Ibrahim P.
    08/24/2019 13:39

    I saw this video on WhatsApp and 9Gag 6 months ago. So you are just promoting tik tok

  • Ayan
    08/24/2019 13:37

    Aao kabhi sealdah-bongon local mai

  • Rishabh Y.
    08/24/2019 10:09

    😂😂

  • Amusut K.
    08/24/2019 10:09

    we need to make more rail n railways or others transport system to fit the outnumbers

  • Akshaya P.
    08/24/2019 07:51

    your everyday juggle !

  • Nitin B.
    08/24/2019 07:18

    And we want bullet trains 😜

  • Shalo S.
    08/24/2019 05:16

    I can feels the Goosebumps of the smells.😷

  • Gitz K.
    08/23/2019 23:25

    Thankfully we have Autorikshaw, Ola, Uber, Meru, Voot, Bus, Taxi, Metro etc for transportation too😆

  • Shailesh P.
    08/23/2019 20:00

    local local