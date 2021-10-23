back
This Leopard Cub's Reunion Is Wild!
This baby leopard was missing her mommy, so these rescuers reunited them. 🥰 Thanks to RESQ Charitable Trust for the footage.
23/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 33.3K
- 212
- 10
9 comments
Aparna S.26/10/2021 18:09
Nice!!
Rajesh S.26/10/2021 06:40
Hi
Meghaa R.24/10/2021 04:41
Hope your rescue works inspires everybody to be compassionate towards wild animals ❤️❤️❤️
Sonãm Z.24/10/2021 03:09
Nice work ❤️❤️❤️ really appreciate of what you are doing
Brut India23/10/2021 22:15
Why do we need to learn to live with leopards? The human-leopard relationship dates way further than we know, more here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/article/leopards-moving-to-cities
Tanay S.23/10/2021 20:47
Kudos to the creativity and thought process.
Alpa U.23/10/2021 20:06
Great job
Ashok S.23/10/2021 16:23
Best way to reunite the family
Living F.23/10/2021 15:14
Wow