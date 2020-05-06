back
This Mother Elephant Stops At Nothing For Her Baby
Here's an elephant story with a happy ending. How an unwavering mother elephant dug her baby out of a deep ditch as villagers cheered her on for hours. 💖
06/05/2020 2:57 PM
- 264.8k
- 6.1k
- 104
And even more
- 3:18
Green Beret Stands for Kaepernick
- 3:52
Charity feeds undocumented restaurant workers in LA
- 1:51
School Principal Goes Extra Mile For Her Students
- 2:52
Kansas farmer gifts N95 mask to NYC doctor: Cuomo
- 7:32
How to keep your dog happy during the COVID-19 quarantine
- 3:35
This Marvel illustrator is giving free lessons during the Covid-19 outbreak
85 comments
Neha A.16 hours
No one can imagine a mother's love and sacrifice for her children ❤️
Rajni S.a day
wowww..maa akhir maa hoti hai. 😘😘
Tripti S.a day
I wonder why didn't forest department helped the baby getting out .....any way Kudos to courageous mommy.
Sneha P.a day
Ganapati bappa morya
Poonam V.a day
Seriously this harami men can help instead of watching her
Vanita J.2 days
Maa tujey salam
Mahesh G.2 days
👍👍👍👍
Sonia G.3 days
Wow beautiful and amazing
Krishna K.3 days
Mother's love....
Swarna L.3 days
Great motherhood saved baby
Shilpi J.3 days
MAA kabhi haar nahi maanti na kabhi thakti hai agar baat uske bacche ki ho tohh..
Tenzin C.3 days
My tears of happiness..... 🥰🥰🥰
Huraira J.3 days
Mother's love is just exceptional....
Marta W.3 days
Thx God otherwise we were witness another dying elephant. Bcoz nowadays ALL what so-called humans can do is standing, watching and recording.
Sundaramurthy4 days
That is mom
Chhaya S.4 days
👏👏👏🌹🌹
Brut India4 days
Meanwhile, early investigations suggest that the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala may have consumed the explosives accidentally: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-elephant-death-environment-ministry-6448553/
Kuldeep S.4 days
Nice
Sudipta M.4 days
Moral of the story is.....
Sudipta N.4 days
see this..mother's love..😍❤