This Mother Elephant Stops At Nothing For Her Baby

Here's an elephant story with a happy ending. How an unwavering mother elephant dug her baby out of a deep ditch as villagers cheered her on for hours. 💖

06/05/2020 2:57 PM
85 comments

  • Neha A.
    16 hours

    No one can imagine a mother's love and sacrifice for her children ❤️

  • Rajni S.
    a day

    wowww..maa akhir maa hoti hai. 😘😘

  • Tripti S.
    a day

    I wonder why didn't forest department helped the baby getting out .....any way Kudos to courageous mommy.

  • Sneha P.
    a day

    Ganapati bappa morya

  • Poonam V.
    a day

    Seriously this harami men can help instead of watching her

  • Vanita J.
    2 days

    Maa tujey salam

  • Mahesh G.
    2 days

    👍👍👍👍

  • Sonia G.
    3 days

    Wow beautiful and amazing

  • Krishna K.
    3 days

    Mother's love....

  • Swarna L.
    3 days

    Great motherhood saved baby

  • Shilpi J.
    3 days

    MAA kabhi haar nahi maanti na kabhi thakti hai agar baat uske bacche ki ho tohh..

  • Tenzin C.
    3 days

    My tears of happiness..... 🥰🥰🥰

  • Huraira J.
    3 days

    Mother's love is just exceptional....

  • Marta W.
    3 days

    Thx God otherwise we were witness another dying elephant. Bcoz nowadays ALL what so-called humans can do is standing, watching and recording.

  • Sundaramurthy
    4 days

    That is mom

  • Chhaya S.
    4 days

    👏👏👏🌹🌹

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Meanwhile, early investigations suggest that the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala may have consumed the explosives accidentally: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-elephant-death-environment-ministry-6448553/

  • Kuldeep S.
    4 days

    Nice

  • Sudipta M.
    4 days

    Moral of the story is.....

  • Sudipta N.
    4 days

    see this..mother's love..😍❤