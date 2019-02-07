This NGO Is Cleaning Up the Himalayas' Garbage Problem

These volunteers are trying to keep the Himalayas from becoming the world's highest litter heap. 🏔🚫🗑
Sagar J.03/03/2019 14:31
Thanks to all the people who is working on this
Avijit N.03/02/2019 18:41
Great job ।
Aman R.03/02/2019 12:52
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156330882317807&id=6363207806
Vinayak H.03/01/2019 04:11
Grand salute 2 u gues
Shailesh Y.02/28/2019 09:19
Good job, very nice
Mayur B.02/25/2019 05:11
Wo mandir wali place konsi hai pata hai kisi ko?
मानसिंह प.02/25/2019 03:35
भारत का मार्ग योग का हैं भोग सबसे बड़ा रोग हैं भोगी रोगी होते हैं भोगी अपने सुख भोग सुविधा के लिऐ प्राकृतिक से खिलवाड़ करके कचरा कर रहे हैं
Shivu P.02/24/2019 03:53
Super
Sandeep G.02/23/2019 17:42
dkh ye
Chinni D.02/23/2019 08:58
Good jobfrds
Sandip D.02/23/2019 08:53
যাবি???????
Sandeep S.02/22/2019 06:40
Great job bhai shab
Sathish K.02/21/2019 12:40
Super
Jayaraman02/21/2019 03:50
Ban plastic product from plastic industry then no need for plastic garbage collection activity.use only natural products that will compose as naturally.
MA M.02/20/2019 17:53
Great job let's join our hand's together t make a good environment
Arpitha P.02/20/2019 05:45
it's like Solang valley situation!These people are doing an amazing job 😮
Anushri L.02/19/2019 04:00
Let’s go
Manu K.02/19/2019 03:23
Nice
Ilakkiya A.02/17/2019 14:45
Good job
Trudie H.02/17/2019 03:21
Bravo everyone! Could some one also post where all this garbage is going once it comes of the mountains, out of the rivers and off the beaches? Are there controlled garbage dumps and incinerators or what? Many people involved in these clean up efforts need to know this part of the solution too! Many countries seem not to have workable dumps or recycling plants!