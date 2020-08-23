back

This Street Dog Got A New Coat Of Life

Found covered in tar and now running in the fields at her new home… this dog’s transformation was just unbelievable. 💕

08/23/2020 1:27 PM
  • 105.8k
  • 71

52 comments

  • Tapaswini S.
    08/26/2020 11:13

    Good job 👍

  • Don L.
    08/26/2020 09:55

    God bless these good samaritans

  • Minal S.
    08/25/2020 18:46

    Salute to the saviours..

  • Agnel R.
    08/25/2020 13:58

    Good work

  • Kishan S.
    08/25/2020 10:08

    Good God bless you all.

  • Kulvir K.
    08/25/2020 08:32

    God bless you

  • Amita B.
    08/25/2020 07:35

    ...stay blessed you all..❤️

  • Gopinath G.
    08/25/2020 06:16

    Antha manasu thaan sir kadavul!

  • Padmaja M.
    08/25/2020 02:00

    Time heals,

  • Preeti P.
    08/24/2020 14:12

    Noble cause

  • Santosh M.
    08/24/2020 09:24

    God bless u bhai

  • Thomas E.
    08/24/2020 05:00

    this video made me soo happy

  • Waniman W.
    08/24/2020 04:29

    How it happen, covered in tar?

  • Shweta G.
    08/24/2020 02:57

    Such humans are seriously angels on earth <3

  • Honey B.
    08/24/2020 02:32

    😭

  • Niranjana M.
    08/24/2020 02:17

    God bless you both

  • Arty B.
    08/24/2020 01:07

    Awwwwwww feel so sorry for that dog 🐕 poor baby

  • Ashraf A.
    08/23/2020 21:57

    People of every faith must be treated much better than this dog and cow also . Human are dehumanised by some inhuman human so call rawan

  • Charu S.
    08/23/2020 18:56

    💙

  • Rupak D.
    08/23/2020 17:58

    God bless you guys, 😊

