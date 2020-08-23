This Street Dog Got A New Coat Of Life

¿Cómo cuidar a tu perro durante el confinamiento?
Mientras tanto... en Australia
Muere un nuevo lince ibérico a manos de un cazador furtivo
2040 podría ser el año de la salvación del lince ibérico
Joaquin Phoenix y el veganismo
Good job 👍
God bless these good samaritans
Salute to the saviours..
Good work
Good God bless you all.
God bless you
...stay blessed you all..❤️
Antha manasu thaan sir kadavul!
Time heals,
Noble cause
God bless u bhai
this video made me soo happy
How it happen, covered in tar?
Such humans are seriously angels on earth <3
😭
God bless you both
Awwwwwww feel so sorry for that dog 🐕 poor baby
People of every faith must be treated much better than this dog and cow also . Human are dehumanised by some inhuman human so call rawan
💙
God bless you guys, 😊
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Tapaswini S.08/26/2020 11:13
Good job 👍
Don L.08/26/2020 09:55
God bless these good samaritans
Minal S.08/25/2020 18:46
Salute to the saviours..
Agnel R.08/25/2020 13:58
Good work
Kishan S.08/25/2020 10:08
Good God bless you all.
Kulvir K.08/25/2020 08:32
God bless you
Amita B.08/25/2020 07:35
...stay blessed you all..❤️
Gopinath G.08/25/2020 06:16
Antha manasu thaan sir kadavul!
Padmaja M.08/25/2020 02:00
Time heals,
Preeti P.08/24/2020 14:12
Noble cause
Santosh M.08/24/2020 09:24
God bless u bhai
Thomas E.08/24/2020 05:00
this video made me soo happy
Waniman W.08/24/2020 04:29
How it happen, covered in tar?
Shweta G.08/24/2020 02:57
Such humans are seriously angels on earth <3
Honey B.08/24/2020 02:32
😭
Niranjana M.08/24/2020 02:17
God bless you both
Arty B.08/24/2020 01:07
Awwwwwww feel so sorry for that dog 🐕 poor baby
Ashraf A.08/23/2020 21:57
People of every faith must be treated much better than this dog and cow also . Human are dehumanised by some inhuman human so call rawan
Charu S.08/23/2020 18:56
💙
Rupak D.08/23/2020 17:58
God bless you guys, 😊