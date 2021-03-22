back

This Teen Is Lifting Away The Stereotypes

She's won four gold medals for India, she can lift 300 kgs, and she's only 17 years old.

22/03/2021
49 comments

  • Srinivas N.
    20 minutes

    All the best for your career goals. And make India proud.

  • Aravind A.
    2 hours

    No way!... she will not be able to handle 200, forget 300... what bull!

  • Antul K.
    2 hours

    Jain...amazing...

  • Shivani S.
    3 hours

    watch this!

  • Dibya K.
    3 hours

    tuio tol

  • Deepak G.
    4 hours

    You are an inspiration..

  • Abhishek D.
    5 hours

    kar tu bhi

  • Jaswant K.
    5 hours

    All because of PROGRESSIVE FATHER. Congratulations Rishitaa .

  • Tejas T.
    5 hours

    🤘🏻

  • Tanmay D.
    6 hours

    tu kb layega 🏅🏅🥇🏅

  • Bronko I.
    6 hours

    Awesomeness 💪🏼

  • Suhail R.
    7 hours

    and how much do u lift ?

  • Rajendra G.
    8 hours

    Wow, God bless

  • Shubham S.
    8 hours

    Proud of you champ🔥..keep it up

  • Vinod J.
    9 hours

    Don't worry about what the others say. Just do what you want to do.

  • Javid M.
    9 hours

    We are proud of you sister and all the best for ur bright career

  • Arvind R.
    9 hours

    😮😮💪💪💪👍👍👍

  • Rishitaa J.
    10 hours

    Thank you 😇

  • Shubham K.
    10 hours

    I thought she squatted 300 but end up adding all the lifts total weight.😅

  • Sandeep J.
    10 hours

    Keep on Shining Bachcha God bless 🙏😇👍...

