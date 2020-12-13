back

This Tiger's Family Feud Is Rather Wild

Life's come a full circle for Ranthambhore's tiger queen Arrowhead as her daughters circled in on her territory. 🐯

13/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 522.7K
  • 253

90 comments

  • Pranav S.
    7 hours

    ready for this

  • Mihir B.
    7 hours

    lijiye bhaisab

  • CA S.
    a day

    sir

  • Vijay S.
    2 days

    Even animals are having no less ego than humans..

  • Avinash S.
    2 days

    Machli was famous for killing crocodile! But I didn't know about Arrowhead! This is thrilling

  • Soumi D.
    2 days

    Where are the tigers gone? 🤔 just wondering. Or all the tigers are just chilling together with their bro code and watching this fight as their entertainment

  • Rushina D.
    3 days

    look at this

  • Baby H.
    3 days

    দা্রুন লাগলো‌‌।

  • Rishabbh P.
    3 days

    please stay strong😁

  • Zahid A.
    4 days

    Zabardast

  • Sue C.
    4 days

    In February this year, we were privileged to see arrowhead with her cubs in Rambanthore, thanks to our guide Nadeem. Never to be forgotten. 🐯🐯

  • Prashast J.
    4 days

    bro look at this story

  • Siddhi A.
    4 days

    bhavkichi bhandan😂

  • Vijay R.
    4 days

    No rest in the wild.

  • Anshul G.
    4 days

    Better story than Twilight saga😘😂😅

  • Nadeem A.
    5 days

    I see them very often. Saw them yesterday,

  • B A.
    5 days

    Wow... Majestic Ladies 👸👸 Excellent Photography 👌👌👌

  • R A.
    5 days

    This is wild mama

  • Divya P.
    6 days

    grew up watching machhli and her parents ! This is so nostalgic ❤️

  • Rakshith R.
    6 days

    Queen of Ranthambore , The lady of the Lakes , The queen of Tigers, The Crocodile killer The great Machli!! How could one forget her reign ? I'm really glad to hear that her Daughters and Grand daughters still rule the treacherous Forest!

