This TikToker Doesn't Need A Pair Of Arms To Sway

Her husband deserted her after she lost her arms in a freak accident. But indomitable Megha continued to pursue her love for dance. She is now a popular TikToker in Nepal with over two million followers. This is her inspiring story.

31/05/2021 5:27 PM
  • 611.4K
  • 574

507 comments

  • Malathi B.
    2 hours

    🙏

  • Shampa B.
    2 hours

    Wishing you more strength and courage! 🙏

  • Sandeep D.
    3 hours

    Nobody can beat this mindset... This is called para sf mindset in indian army...

  • Ananta P.
    4 hours

    Woow!!! She is so strong , full of positivity .

  • Sheil S.
    4 hours

    ❤️

  • Aayushman K.
    4 hours

    Gajab...kitni aasani se wo apni kami ko bhool kr ab etni strong hai..kitna innocense hai...salute...

  • Sudip D.
    4 hours

    I was really amazed to see her smile and giggle inspite of all that happened to her ! that's the bravest and brightest smile she has ...what a terrificly simplistic yet brave attitude ! good thing she got rid of that bastard .... kudos to you ma'am ...

  • Vishal G.
    6 hours

    That's why girls should be encouraged and channelized into good and high education and be self dependent.

  • Archana S.
    6 hours

    Huge respect to you...ur smile is the perfect one..... May god bless you❤ ...your amazing despite of everything ur still encouraging people.... And that smile is very precious......

  • Shanthi S.
    6 hours

    Her beautiful smile and spirit will take her to new heights.

  • Anubhav R.
    6 hours

    God bless her and the family!!

  • Hmangaihzuali R.
    6 hours

    💓💓💓

  • Nekimbet A.
    6 hours

    Lots of love❤️

  • Neeraj M.
    6 hours

    Welcome To life Inspiring 👍

  • Piyush K.
    6 hours

    You have a great attitude 🙂

  • Aks G.
    7 hours

    What a beautiful thought ❤️😍👍

  • Ma L.
    7 hours

    I admire her spirit! But above all her mother!

  • Vishwas G.
    7 hours

    So proud of you, always stay blessed 🙏

  • Fizz K.
    7 hours

    Be blessed sister

  • Chandrika R.
    8 hours

    God bless you

