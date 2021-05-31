back
This TikToker Doesn't Need A Pair Of Arms To Sway
Her husband deserted her after she lost her arms in a freak accident. But indomitable Megha continued to pursue her love for dance. She is now a popular TikToker in Nepal with over two million followers. This is her inspiring story.
31/05/2021 5:27 PM
- 611.4K
- 13.7K
- 574
507 comments
Malathi B.2 hours
🙏
Shampa B.2 hours
Wishing you more strength and courage! 🙏
Sandeep D.3 hours
Nobody can beat this mindset... This is called para sf mindset in indian army...
Ananta P.4 hours
Woow!!! She is so strong , full of positivity .
Sheil S.4 hours
❤️
Aayushman K.4 hours
Gajab...kitni aasani se wo apni kami ko bhool kr ab etni strong hai..kitna innocense hai...salute...
Sudip D.4 hours
I was really amazed to see her smile and giggle inspite of all that happened to her ! that's the bravest and brightest smile she has ...what a terrificly simplistic yet brave attitude ! good thing she got rid of that bastard .... kudos to you ma'am ...
Vishal G.6 hours
That's why girls should be encouraged and channelized into good and high education and be self dependent.
Archana S.6 hours
Huge respect to you...ur smile is the perfect one..... May god bless you❤ ...your amazing despite of everything ur still encouraging people.... And that smile is very precious......
Shanthi S.6 hours
Her beautiful smile and spirit will take her to new heights.
Anubhav R.6 hours
God bless her and the family!!
Hmangaihzuali R.6 hours
💓💓💓
Nekimbet A.6 hours
Lots of love❤️
Neeraj M.6 hours
Welcome To life Inspiring 👍
Piyush K.6 hours
You have a great attitude 🙂
Aks G.7 hours
What a beautiful thought ❤️😍👍
Ma L.7 hours
I admire her spirit! But above all her mother!
Vishwas G.7 hours
So proud of you, always stay blessed 🙏
Fizz K.7 hours
Be blessed sister
Chandrika R.8 hours
God bless you