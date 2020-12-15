back
This Two-Legged Dog Went From Haryana To London
Rocky's had quite the year. She lost her home and her limbs, but she's holding on to that unbreakable spirit! 💪
15/12/2020 5:27 AM
5 comments
Amita B.7 hours
...love you dear.. stay blessed...
Shamsur R.19 hours
Hi honourable friend you’re great I’m proud of you
Nirmal B.a day
🙏
Jay P.a day
Would be more appreciable if you do it for mankind
Brut India14/12/2020 10:25
More and more people in India are choosing adoption of street dogs: https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/animals/2020/04/the-new-cool-why-adopting-street-dogs-is-gaining-popularity-in-india