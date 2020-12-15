back

This Two-Legged Dog Went From Haryana To London

Rocky's had quite the year. She lost her home and her limbs, but she's holding on to that unbreakable spirit! 💪

15/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 30.1K
  • 6

5 comments

  • Amita B.
    7 hours

    ...love you dear.. stay blessed...

  • Shamsur R.
    19 hours

    Hi honourable friend you’re great I’m proud of you

  • Nirmal B.
    a day

    🙏

  • Jay P.
    a day

    Would be more appreciable if you do it for mankind

  • Brut India
    14/12/2020 10:25

    More and more people in India are choosing adoption of street dogs: https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/animals/2020/04/the-new-cool-why-adopting-street-dogs-is-gaining-popularity-in-india

