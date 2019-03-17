back
This Udaipur Pup Rescue Will Make Your Day
Every pup has its day. Especially when the mother is so wise. 🐶 ❣️ These heartwarming scenes were witnessed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The video is courtesy of Animal Aid Unlimited.
03/17/2019 1:37 PM
- 374.4k
- 2.6k
- 116
79 comments
Rio J.04/08/2019 16:38
Super na 😘😘😘😘👍👌👌👌👌🎁🎁🎁
Rahul S.04/08/2019 14:38
Good
Veera R.04/08/2019 14:27
பாசத்திற்கு மொழி தெரியாது இனம் தெரியாது
Janna N.04/08/2019 11:31
Super anna
Chinar N.04/07/2019 14:02
Great
Chikkadpally P.03/22/2019 18:12
Thank you so much
Faizal M.03/21/2019 15:16
Good heart
Dnyanesh T.03/21/2019 06:49
Good Job
Santosh K.03/21/2019 05:53
👍💐🐨🐈🤗🙏🙏
Mayuresh R.03/21/2019 04:56
Great job,
Ravi K.03/21/2019 04:40
Hmmn something needs a better thing be done to dogs too..
Aakash M.03/21/2019 03:51
You guys are awesome....
Sdq K.03/20/2019 18:28
U are angels for saving these ones m however we need more concerned person's to be proactive in looking after. Animals and be more sensitive to them
Krishnendu R.03/20/2019 16:51
please sterilise them too .
Abhishek A.03/20/2019 16:14
God bless the animal aid team..
Sonu S.03/20/2019 16:12
Great
Roma M.03/20/2019 15:48
👌
Gaurang U.03/20/2019 15:17
Hats off to you guys
Mony B.03/20/2019 13:56
Thanku 😇🌸🙌🏻
Karan B.03/20/2019 13:07
Thanks team 🙏..unki help karne k liye. God bless u. 😊