back
Thousands Flock At Kumbh Amid Covid Surge
The Mahakumbh started in Haridwar this week. As thousands of devotees flock to the festival, both Haridwar and Rishikesh are becoming Covid-19 hotspots.
01/04/2021 5:57 PM
- 36.9K
- 570
- 123
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
112 comments
Abhishek P.an hour
I thought he will go like Aur yaha hamari pawrrri ho rahi hai
Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.2 hours
Bakra kat k tyohar mnanr wale Ganga snan n krne ka gyan pel rhe h
Umar M.2 hours
It was all about tableegi jamaat .. Later election happened normal.. Realies were normal...
Mani C.3 hours
Dont worry Thier holy water will save them.
Syed F.3 hours
These people are not covidiots rather COVID saviours
Diya S.5 hours
😂 But from inside , I'm sad. Especially the comments , people are less worried about the stupidity and the aftermath of this rather they are here commenting about why the channel does not covers Churches and Mosques. Wow! What an era!
Shoba G.5 hours
Follow COVID RULES
Syed I.5 hours
Yahan Tabliqi jamaat waale Nahin mile kya.
Ayan S.5 hours
Bunch of idiots
Mayur S.7 hours
OMG..
Renuka N.7 hours
Irresponsibility behaviour of govt n people
Nirupam D.8 hours
Cover some Masjid ..they also need ur assistance...
Jatin S.8 hours
Bhakts and sanghis still won't understand
Anwesha K.9 hours
Religion is a drug.🙏
Santosh A.9 hours
Tablighi jamaat 😂
Mahmood K.10 hours
Stupid people 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Krishnendu B.10 hours
😭
PaSi B.10 hours
Covid MAA Ch***de bakhtooo Ka lekin Ganga dip ziyada zaroori.....
Srijin V.10 hours
U R welcome to kerala bro..
Dattaram M.10 hours
Who are we?🙃 The Sangharsh🍎 happening in India today is bcoz ours are non caring. Be it food, it's price , be it income like Postal and and Bank Fds or child nutrition. Bcoz a Politburo wishes to involve, we are not. Stability is. 🌼That is when we can involve. Taking away family incomes, inflating food by 250 percent in last 3 yrs, stopping much approved school free meals is negligence 🙃 of a irresponsible behavior. Such 🙃characters are fundamentally wrong in their approach to mankind🌼. They should🙃 not be . Irresponsible short sight is not. My mind is in time. 🙃Where were we? And, today where are ours? Who kills child nutrition?🌾🌾🌼 Why? What is the purpose?🤔 Why is life heating up?🤔 Could their be, in the near future a catastrophe?🙋♂️ What if incomes of our to be leaders is taken away🌿🌾🌼🤔🤔🤔