back

Thousands Flock At Kumbh Amid Covid Surge

The Mahakumbh started in Haridwar this week. As thousands of devotees flock to the festival, both Haridwar and Rishikesh are becoming Covid-19 hotspots.

01/04/2021 5:57 PM
  • 36.9K
  • 123

And even more

  1. 1:48

    Thousands Flock At Kumbh Amid Covid Surge

  2. 2:29

    India Vs. Finland: The Happiness Report Card

  3. 4:44

    5 Common Sex Myths… Busted!

  4. 2:12

    Ayurveda Diet: What’s In It, What’s Not

  5. 1:51

    Fitbit Study Finds India Struggling To Sleep

  6. 3:50

    Bengal Vs. Gujarat: Who's Healthier?

112 comments

  • Abhishek P.
    an hour

    I thought he will go like Aur yaha hamari pawrrri ho rahi hai

  • Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.
    2 hours

    Bakra kat k tyohar mnanr wale Ganga snan n krne ka gyan pel rhe h

  • Umar M.
    2 hours

    It was all about tableegi jamaat .. Later election happened normal.. Realies were normal...

  • Mani C.
    3 hours

    Dont worry Thier holy water will save them.

  • Syed F.
    3 hours

    These people are not covidiots rather COVID saviours

  • Diya S.
    5 hours

    😂 But from inside , I'm sad. Especially the comments , people are less worried about the stupidity and the aftermath of this rather they are here commenting about why the channel does not covers Churches and Mosques. Wow! What an era!

  • Shoba G.
    5 hours

    Follow COVID RULES

  • Syed I.
    5 hours

    Yahan Tabliqi jamaat waale Nahin mile kya.

  • Ayan S.
    5 hours

    Bunch of idiots

  • Mayur S.
    7 hours

    OMG..

  • Renuka N.
    7 hours

    Irresponsibility behaviour of govt n people

  • Nirupam D.
    8 hours

    Cover some Masjid ..they also need ur assistance...

  • Jatin S.
    8 hours

    Bhakts and sanghis still won't understand

  • Anwesha K.
    9 hours

    Religion is a drug.🙏

  • Santosh A.
    9 hours

    Tablighi jamaat 😂

  • Mahmood K.
    10 hours

    Stupid people 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Krishnendu B.
    10 hours

    😭

  • PaSi B.
    10 hours

    Covid MAA Ch***de bakhtooo Ka lekin Ganga dip ziyada zaroori.....

  • Srijin V.
    10 hours

    U R welcome to kerala bro..

  • Dattaram M.
    10 hours

    Who are we?🙃 The Sangharsh🍎 happening in India today is bcoz ours are non caring. Be it food, it's price , be it income like Postal and and Bank Fds or child nutrition. Bcoz a Politburo wishes to involve, we are not. Stability is. 🌼That is when we can involve. Taking away family incomes, inflating food by 250 percent in last 3 yrs, stopping much approved school free meals is negligence 🙃 of a irresponsible behavior. Such 🙃characters are fundamentally wrong in their approach to mankind🌼. They should🙃 not be . Irresponsible short sight is not. My mind is in time. 🙃Where were we? And, today where are ours? Who kills child nutrition?🌾🌾🌼 Why? What is the purpose?🤔 Why is life heating up?🤔 Could their be, in the near future a catastrophe?🙋‍♂️ What if incomes of our to be leaders is taken away🌿🌾🌼🤔🤔🤔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.