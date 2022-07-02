Three easy alternatives to single-use plastic
Say goodbye to plastic! Here are some nifty alternatives that you could use...
You will like also
Why cruise ships are so harmful to the environment
"Luxury cruising is the worst form of travel for the environment and climate.” This is the environmental impact of cruise ships...
Meet the kagu, the barking bird that narrowly avoided extinction
This rare bird nearly suffered the same fate as the dodo. Here's how the kagu avoided extinction with the help of scientists.
The Golden lion tamarin, a successful conservation program
Sometimes, species do come back from the brink of extinction. This is how the once nearly extinct Golden lion tamarin experienced a significant increase in population size.
Daniel Toben has picked up over a million pieces of trash
“I’m giving up a normal life and I’m just going to clean up the planet.” Daniel Toben has picked up over 10,000 bags of trash in North Carolina...and he’s inspiring others to clean up their communities too ...
Largest Burmese python ever captured in Florida
At 18-feet-long and 215 pounds, this the largest Burmese python ever captured in Florida…
3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes
From dishwashing soap to sponges, here are 3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes...
Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest
This tropical forest used to cover the cities of Rio de Janerio and São Paulo. But today, more than 90% of it has vanished. This is Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest.
How to regenerate oceans in 30 years time
Regenerating the oceans by 2050 is possible, but we have to act now. This is the conclusion of a major scientific study. Here's what we can do to save marine life before it's too late. 🐠
Why the Red River in Spain fascinates scientists
Spain’s Red River is not just a spectacular landscape, it’s a scientific wonder. It might even be a sign that life on Mars is possible.
A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ... #Tribeca2022