Three-Year-Old Impresses With Football Tricks

Aaron Raphael is all of three, and will leave you amazed with his impressive football moves!

15/04/2021 1:27 PM
  • 189.6K
  • 136

76 comments

  • Johar A.
    12 hours

    lol what's so special in his moves

  • Muthu K.
    17 hours

    indian messi.best wishes to him nd his parents. waiting to see tou to represent india.

  • Sangita G.
    19 hours

    Hi raphael U r precious Keep learning

  • Nadeem M.
    a day

    God bless

  • Sohela O.
    a day

    Amazing Aaron !!! u r truely Gifted beta❤️ lots of love❤️

  • Pushpam J.
    2 days

    Aaron....my super hero

  • Deepa G.
    2 days

    , were u like this

  • Divya B.
    2 days

    Every child is talented and brilliant. Parents only need to identify those talent and encourage them , support them

  • Tanish G.
    2 days

    is he related to varane cuz man utd need him

  • Maria F.
    2 days

    Very good keep it up lil one

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    God Gifted talent!! My GOD!

  • Riya R.
    2 days

    tumra baccha😂😂😂

  • Ansar K.
    3 days

    🌹

  • Mandeep D.
    3 days

    They should send him to an top notch academy....he will do fine...❤

  • Xilonén A.
    3 days

    he is so cute!

  • Zed M.
    3 days

    Ye khelega India se

  • Raphael T.
    3 days

    tag him on instagram.

  • Raphael T.
    3 days

    dear brut please

  • James N.
    3 days

    Talented.. God bless

  • Monika S.
    3 days

    .. Dekh.। 3 saal ka h ye. Or ek apne wale h

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

