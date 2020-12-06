back

Tigers VS Cows in India

Uttar Pradesh just approved a law making the punishment for cow slaughter even stricter. Meanwhile, the 2020 budget for Project Tiger was reduced by Rs. 50 crore. How do tigers and cows compare in India anyway?

06/12/2020 12:57 PM
83 comments

  • Anubhav P.
    a day

    Saving Dogs is Animal Lover. Saving Cows is Communal. Peaceful Religion Logic.

  • Ravi S.
    2 days

    Bahut accha kiya sabhi government ne ki cow ko bachane ke liye law le kar aaya aur half baked secularism india ke liye abhishap hai.

  • Añsh U.
    2 days

    Loud bg music sucks pathetic.

  • Shubhronil M.
    3 days

    oh boi😂😂

  • Mohammed A.
    4 days

    India is a country where cow shit is more expensive than the kohinoor.😂

  • Mohammed A.
    4 days

    India is a country where cow life is more precious than human life

  • محمد ح.
    4 days

    Cow leather industries Beef export.. Its business. It's business

  • Vishal N.
    4 days

    National law in Karnataka???

  • Ravan B.
    4 days

    But we love eating cows It's staple here

  • Brut India
    4 days

    In the first case in the new law against cow slaughter, 7 men in Uttar Pradesh have been booked: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/7-booked-in-1st-case-under-ups-amended-cow-protection-law/articleshow/76377213.cms

  • Viraj K.
    5 days

    Ur videos are pro muslims.. i have many muslim friends.. but u r one who desire to kill our democracy..

  • Syed S.
    5 days

    First of like this Fantaman should make proper shelters for roadside cows n Buffalo 🐃 where there so many accidents happening and the cows are malnourished due to no proper food. Thirdly this man values cows more than human. Thousands of mazdoor paid so much to get back and suffered a lot because of this idiotic minister. God knows who voted for this creep

  • Prakash P.
    5 days

    Why India is first in beef export any answer

  • Aman
    5 days

    Tiger ko save karo

  • Prashant G.
    5 days

    This is true fact homeless cows creating so many problem from accidents to eating garbage.... Creating more and more cow shelter is not going to solve the issue, it is reality that cows are abandoned once they stop giving milk. Milkman & farmers can't keep them anymore due to financial crisis and low income, so why don't govt help the milkman and farmers with financial help on monthly basis for keeping these elderly cows in farms once they stop giving milk. It will drastically reduce the number of homeless cows and decrease the cost incurred in creating cow shelter. And moreover they should be responsibility of milk producer companies to donate fund for these elderly cows as they are one who actually generate money from milk products

  • Rupesh S.
    5 days

    Tiger is dangerous but not cow

  • Anshul K.
    5 days

    Brut! A funny channel

  • Chandansingh P.
    5 days

    What a nonsense comparison.

  • Syed I.
    5 days

    Govt allot 300cr to tigers and 440cr to cows. Tiger kill 18 to 45 in 2 yrs and cows 550 Tiger poachers 10000 fine and cow killing 10yrs jail and Gujarat life imprisonment. Which animal do govt think is going to be extinct. Cow is more safer than human in UP 🤣 People beleive in Emotions than facts. Let there be more cows and kill them all 😁 Die MFs Die 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Riyan S.
    5 days

    I miss my steak !