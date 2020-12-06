back
Tigers VS Cows in India
Uttar Pradesh just approved a law making the punishment for cow slaughter even stricter. Meanwhile, the 2020 budget for Project Tiger was reduced by Rs. 50 crore. How do tigers and cows compare in India anyway?
06/12/2020 12:57 PM
Anubhav P.a day
Saving Dogs is Animal Lover. Saving Cows is Communal. Peaceful Religion Logic.
Ravi S.2 days
Bahut accha kiya sabhi government ne ki cow ko bachane ke liye law le kar aaya aur half baked secularism india ke liye abhishap hai.
Añsh U.2 days
Loud bg music sucks pathetic.
Shubhronil M.3 days
oh boi😂😂
Mohammed A.4 days
India is a country where cow shit is more expensive than the kohinoor.😂
Mohammed A.4 days
India is a country where cow life is more precious than human life
محمد ح.4 days
Cow leather industries Beef export.. Its business. It's business
Vishal N.4 days
National law in Karnataka???
Ravan B.4 days
But we love eating cows It's staple here
Brut India4 days
In the first case in the new law against cow slaughter, 7 men in Uttar Pradesh have been booked: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/7-booked-in-1st-case-under-ups-amended-cow-protection-law/articleshow/76377213.cms
Viraj K.5 days
Ur videos are pro muslims.. i have many muslim friends.. but u r one who desire to kill our democracy..
Syed S.5 days
First of like this Fantaman should make proper shelters for roadside cows n Buffalo 🐃 where there so many accidents happening and the cows are malnourished due to no proper food. Thirdly this man values cows more than human. Thousands of mazdoor paid so much to get back and suffered a lot because of this idiotic minister. God knows who voted for this creep
Prakash P.5 days
Why India is first in beef export any answer
Aman5 days
Tiger ko save karo
Prashant G.5 days
This is true fact homeless cows creating so many problem from accidents to eating garbage.... Creating more and more cow shelter is not going to solve the issue, it is reality that cows are abandoned once they stop giving milk. Milkman & farmers can't keep them anymore due to financial crisis and low income, so why don't govt help the milkman and farmers with financial help on monthly basis for keeping these elderly cows in farms once they stop giving milk. It will drastically reduce the number of homeless cows and decrease the cost incurred in creating cow shelter. And moreover they should be responsibility of milk producer companies to donate fund for these elderly cows as they are one who actually generate money from milk products
Rupesh S.5 days
Tiger is dangerous but not cow
Anshul K.5 days
Brut! A funny channel
Chandansingh P.5 days
What a nonsense comparison.
Syed I.5 days
Govt allot 300cr to tigers and 440cr to cows. Tiger kill 18 to 45 in 2 yrs and cows 550 Tiger poachers 10000 fine and cow killing 10yrs jail and Gujarat life imprisonment. Which animal do govt think is going to be extinct. Cow is more safer than human in UP 🤣 People beleive in Emotions than facts. Let there be more cows and kill them all 😁 Die MFs Die 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Riyan S.5 days
I miss my steak !