Tiny Sikkim Just Got A Giant Hospital

Tiny Sikkim sticks another feather on its cap: India’s second biggest hospital. And the views, not surprising, are just wow. ⛰🏢
Pritam03/28/2019 15:01
A big Lie.
Jaya P.03/05/2019 11:17
Please read the comments by proud locals, hats off to their CM & his Govt...
Anubhav S.03/02/2019 15:16
work there
Debanjan B.03/01/2019 10:45
So not credible..with only 15 acres campus & 1002 beds, how does this become India's 2nd largest healthcare facility ? Have you considered the other AIIMS campuses than AIIMS, Delhi even ?
Kayon T.02/28/2019 02:33
I wish i was born there
Kenneth A.02/25/2019 09:57
All Sikkim complain about their state. But it is still one of the best tourist destination in the world.
Wanpynshngaiñ O.02/17/2019 06:09
Sikkim is so clean, all cities in India should be clean like Sikkim.. From Shillong
Satish J.02/17/2019 05:35
Wonderful place namo buddhay be happy
Phu S.02/17/2019 03:52
My ass free of cost ... u cannot get pure oxygen or water free of cost
Abhijit S.02/06/2019 17:10
etar kotha bolchhilam
Saiesh K.01/30/2019 09:50
Shruti Dhangonde
Diki W.01/30/2019 04:44
Congrats...sikkimese people... Hope this would promote better n better health to all.
Phu S.01/30/2019 04:20
Nonsense wastage of govt money ... trying to show off wat i hve done ...but the ground reality is not wat it looks like ... no scanner or diagnostic centre in a state ... just building hospital is not enough provide basic facilitiez first... Now the world will come to see the true colour of our state ... thank ful to the 21st century media where u cannot hide everthing in the closet
Vijay C.01/29/2019 13:29
Wow 47 doctors for 1000 plus beds. Brut india should know that hospitals attached from sms medical college has more than 4500 beds in total. Total number of patients visisted the hospital more than 40 lakhs in 2018.
Vikas C.01/29/2019 12:04
It's organic state I think it may need less hospitals.good food=good health and good health means less hospital.
Brut India01/29/2019 11:19
This Sikkim youth group has marched over 100 km to demand better health care in their state. https://nenow.in/north-east-news/sikkim-youth-body-take-foot-march-demanding-better-health-facilities.html
Marcia R.01/29/2019 05:45
असल नेताको असल नेतृत्वमा भएको असल कार्यहरु।।जय एस डि एफ।
Pranesh D.01/28/2019 18:47
Thanks to Mr Atal Behari Vajpayee who sanctioned this project and Mr Pawan Chamling is telling the public he made this Hospital but this was a long pending demand and took a lot of years to build due to corruption by sdf
David K.01/28/2019 16:27
Should have build one more statue instead.
Hashina C.01/28/2019 13:05
promoting the infrastructure without adequate manpower what a joke ..check the ground reality of Sikkim health services... our youths are out in the streets begging for basic health care .