back

To Avengers Fans, This Uber Driver Is A SuperHero

In Delhi, you can share a ride with the Avengers. 😲

05/20/2019 6:03 AMupdated: 05/21/2019 7:30 AM
  • 1.8m
  • 574

154 comments

  • Gaurav K.
    06/20/2019 14:28

    Waaaaooooowwwww

  • Utkarsh K.
    06/20/2019 10:41

    your kind of cab

  • Shrey V.
    06/20/2019 04:36

    Fake taxi...

  • Aman B.
    06/19/2019 09:39

    do you want a ride?

  • Luvv K.
    06/19/2019 09:00

    bande ne aage fake taxi ka sticker lagaya hua hai😂😂😂😂😂

  • Niggwang J.
    06/19/2019 07:15

    Lol fake taxi

  • Jackson T.
    06/19/2019 05:58

    Anyone noticing KAKASHI?

  • Nav S.
    06/19/2019 05:53

    Where is his uniform and name plate? He is living in a fools paradise Give him a ticket for not wearing proper uniform and name plate.

  • Soouraav S.
    06/19/2019 02:43

    দিল্লীর উবার ড্রাইভারও ইংরেজি ভাষায় কথা বলে। 😄😄

  • Vansh R.
    06/18/2019 17:27

    tera bhai

  • Lammy R.
    06/17/2019 06:54

    Indian fake taxi 🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Nav G.
    06/17/2019 04:46

    Kujbi for publicity

  • Jaianshu S.
    06/16/2019 03:26

    Vinayak Manglurkar chale Delhi?

  • Amol P.
    06/15/2019 13:25

    Chetan Ladhe panda ni pan asach job sodun ola Or uber join kele pahije.... Lai marvel ani avenger avenger karto na

  • Shubham L.
    06/15/2019 13:12

    plan B

  • SreeKar N.
    06/15/2019 08:47

    way to go! 😁😎

  • Siddharth D.
    06/15/2019 07:46

    Dude added a fake taxi logo too😂 at 0:13 above Spiderman

  • Siddharth D.
    06/15/2019 07:46

    Dude added a fake taxi logo too😂 at 0:13 above Spiderman

  • Siddharth D.
    06/15/2019 07:46

    Dude added a fake taxi logo too😂 at 0:13 above Spiderman

  • Siddharth D.
    06/15/2019 07:45

    Dude added a fake taxi logo too😂 at 0:13 above Spiderman