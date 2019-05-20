To Avengers Fans, This Uber Driver Is A SuperHero

In Delhi, you can share a ride with the Avengers. 😲
154 comments
Gaurav K.06/20/2019 14:28
Waaaaooooowwwww
Utkarsh K.06/20/2019 10:41
your kind of cab
Shrey V.06/20/2019 04:36
Fake taxi...
Aman B.06/19/2019 09:39
do you want a ride?
Luvv K.06/19/2019 09:00
bande ne aage fake taxi ka sticker lagaya hua hai😂😂😂😂😂
Niggwang J.06/19/2019 07:15
Lol fake taxi
Jackson T.06/19/2019 05:58
Anyone noticing KAKASHI?
Nav S.06/19/2019 05:53
Where is his uniform and name plate? He is living in a fools paradise Give him a ticket for not wearing proper uniform and name plate.
Soouraav S.06/19/2019 02:43
দিল্লীর উবার ড্রাইভারও ইংরেজি ভাষায় কথা বলে। 😄😄
Vansh R.06/18/2019 17:27
tera bhai
Lammy R.06/17/2019 06:54
Indian fake taxi 🤣🤣🤣😂
Nav G.06/17/2019 04:46
Kujbi for publicity
Jaianshu S.06/16/2019 03:26
Vinayak Manglurkar chale Delhi?
Amol P.06/15/2019 13:25
Chetan Ladhe panda ni pan asach job sodun ola Or uber join kele pahije.... Lai marvel ani avenger avenger karto na
Shubham L.06/15/2019 13:12
plan B
SreeKar N.06/15/2019 08:47
way to go! 😁😎
Siddharth D.06/15/2019 07:46
Dude added a fake taxi logo too😂 at 0:13 above Spiderman
Siddharth D.06/15/2019 07:46
Siddharth D.06/15/2019 07:46
Siddharth D.06/15/2019 07:45
