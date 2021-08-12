back

To India With Love, From Iran

This girl from Tehran played India's national anthem on the santoor. May want to turn on the sound for this one!

12/08/2021 4:30 PM
598 comments

  • Strong S.
    3 hours

    Mashalha what amazing talent . I really appreciate your love for my country. beautiful rendition of our national anthem thank you god bless you

  • Debdutta S.
    4 hours

    Lovely

  • Goutam C.
    6 hours

    💕

  • Arup S.
    8 hours

    I wish God might bless you child 🙏 ❤

  • Pooja M.
    8 hours

    ওৱাও, amazing

  • Entajul S.
    9 hours

    Lovely

  • Samir D.
    11 hours

    We proud of you sister thanks

  • Bishal S.
    20 hours

    Thank you

  • Malay S.
    a day

    ❤Jay India 🇮🇳

  • Bahdur M.
    a day

    thanks for respecting mi national anthem may Love of mi people bi with u AMIN

  • Md M.
    a day

    & our politician cant even sing it correctly 🥺😓😓

  • Matin M.
    a day

    ❣️

  • Sraviya V.
    a day

    Awesome 👌

  • Tushar D.
    a day

    Jai Hind ❤️

  • Saima B.
    a day

  • Dongma C.
    a day

    Love you sis

  • Kay C.
    2 days

    Salutes + Congratulations = Thanks a lot !!!

  • Eshita S.
    2 days

    That's soooooooooo awesome 😍😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺🥺

  • Naveed S.
    2 days

    MashaAllah, so great

  • Kabita S.
    2 days

    Nice