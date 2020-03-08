back
Tourists Help Injured Dolphin Back To Sea
A YouTuber was out for an afternoon at the beach with his friends. They chanced upon a dolphin bleeding on the shore. Here’s what happened next… Thanks to Pramod Rawat for the footage!
08/01/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 08/03/2020 8:53 AM
94 comments
ポール ス.3 days
That's sure is a dead dolphin, it was hurt.. it should have been taken care and attended to its wound before being tossed back into the sea. The dolphin might have been trying to stay out of the sea to try and get help.. sadly some idiot with a phone found him.
Warisha T.3 days
Silrak K.6 days
Yet that YouTuber dint even touch anything
Shrimukhi Y.6 days
Good job friends
Nusayba H.6 days
They should had given her treatment
Partha D.6 days
Well done guys.
Tanvi L.7 days
ye dekh lo... Kitna sahi h 🥺🥺
Usharani N.7 days
Good job. Luv u guys
Saleem U.08/03/2020 03:52
This is humanity
Pari L.08/02/2020 21:01
Good work 😊💐
Vidyavathi U.08/02/2020 16:52
Lucky for the Dolphin the good people saved her
Jismy V.08/02/2020 13:43
Good job!
Leyon B.08/02/2020 12:01
Good work guys
Ayan K.08/02/2020 11:28
Well done boy's 🙂
Anita P.08/02/2020 11:00
Thank you, God bless you all.
Priyanka T.08/02/2020 10:21
Brilliant wrk guys
Rajnarayan B.08/02/2020 09:48
Well done 👍 it's great job 👌
Sewang R.08/02/2020 08:33
Thank you !!
Dipanshu K.08/02/2020 08:17
Brave
K-o K.08/02/2020 07:50
Well what can I say that is india for you. Man and animal have lived side by side for millennia and the people of the sub continent have a unique respect for wildlife and nature in general