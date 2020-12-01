back

Toxic Foam Engulfs Water Bodies In Madurai

After heavy rains in Madurai, water bodies started emitting toxic foam. Here’s why…

01/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 387.6K
  • 154

96 comments

  • Leethiya M.
    07/12/2020 15:37

    So SAD!, us humans.

  • Rahul M.
    06/12/2020 15:03

    Our future

  • Shariar M.
    06/12/2020 13:44

    All tree animal will die

  • Sanu R.
    05/12/2020 05:05

    ye sb news to dikhate nhi sirf owesi nadda 🤣

  • Justin A.
    05/12/2020 01:11

    Scientist Raju s experiments I guess

  • Priyanka D.
    04/12/2020 17:41

    There should be some strict to industries

  • Nandakishore R.
    04/12/2020 16:40

    SwatchaBharath India has to strat awarenesses programs and has to follow strict recycling rules. Otherwise India will never change. Same problems will be repeated. Municipal Corporations has to take certain measures to control from slum to millionaire.

  • Bilal A.
    04/12/2020 13:50

    Modi ji speaking - - - - Ye koi doreamon ka gadget he jo pani pe badal bana raha he

  • Chaini C.
    04/12/2020 10:42

    😂

  • Telat R.
    03/12/2020 18:57

    What was it's effect on the marine life and the ecosystem

  • Divya B.
    03/12/2020 16:42

    Karma is back

  • Iyarkai I.
    03/12/2020 14:12

    Oh India.... Pls keep your country clean and nourish

  • Ambareen S.
    03/12/2020 11:44

    Result of Over industrialisation!

  • Khushboo K.
    03/12/2020 06:23

    see this

  • Satish S.
    03/12/2020 05:58

    लय भारी श्रुती मॅडम

  • Shiva G.
    03/12/2020 04:15

    😪

  • Bala S.
    03/12/2020 03:44

    Muthukumar Thevar Prasanth Natrajan Raja Govindasamy

  • Bryce T.
    03/12/2020 03:16

    .

  • Jilson T.
    03/12/2020 02:53

    This is what happens when greed comes ahead of other factors and also lack of cleanliness...rhis cleanliness issue can be seen in many parts of india and specially in TN

  • Aayush R.
    03/12/2020 01:29

    what is this bro?

