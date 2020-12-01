Toxic Foam Engulfs Water Bodies In Madurai

What Happens After Overcoming A Covid-19 Infection?
96 comments
Leethiya M.07/12/2020 15:37
So SAD!, us humans.
Rahul M.06/12/2020 15:03
Our future
Shariar M.06/12/2020 13:44
All tree animal will die
Sanu R.05/12/2020 05:05
ye sb news to dikhate nhi sirf owesi nadda 🤣
Justin A.05/12/2020 01:11
Scientist Raju s experiments I guess
Priyanka D.04/12/2020 17:41
There should be some strict to industries
Nandakishore R.04/12/2020 16:40
SwatchaBharath India has to strat awarenesses programs and has to follow strict recycling rules. Otherwise India will never change. Same problems will be repeated. Municipal Corporations has to take certain measures to control from slum to millionaire.
Bilal A.04/12/2020 13:50
Modi ji speaking - - - - Ye koi doreamon ka gadget he jo pani pe badal bana raha he
Chaini C.04/12/2020 10:42
😂
Telat R.03/12/2020 18:57
What was it's effect on the marine life and the ecosystem
Divya B.03/12/2020 16:42
Karma is back
Iyarkai I.03/12/2020 14:12
Oh India.... Pls keep your country clean and nourish
Ambareen S.03/12/2020 11:44
Result of Over industrialisation!
Khushboo K.03/12/2020 06:23
see this
Satish S.03/12/2020 05:58
लय भारी श्रुती मॅडम
Shiva G.03/12/2020 04:15
😪
Bala S.03/12/2020 03:44
Muthukumar Thevar Prasanth Natrajan Raja Govindasamy
Bryce T.03/12/2020 03:16
.
Jilson T.03/12/2020 02:53
This is what happens when greed comes ahead of other factors and also lack of cleanliness...rhis cleanliness issue can be seen in many parts of india and specially in TN
Aayush R.03/12/2020 01:29
what is this bro?