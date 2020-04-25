Traditional Medicine In The Times Of Coronavirus

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
has problem with everything.Editor saab we know this is not proven, you need not spit your venom
As always
Bakwas
Rubbish
Useless
Tamasha
Just because a Few senile scientist are in denial on use of traditional system of medicines without introspection and assesment , they blurt out anything.
how any one can reject outrightly use of these systems, when disease prognosis is still unclear to scientific world. And So called allopathic researchers are working on phytochemicals and most of the drugs has plant origine, but on public platform will come and curse folk medicine
I believe hot spicy food will boost one's immune system.
Why not?
There are ways to boost ur immune system so old guy is wrong
In the old days they tried natural medicines and people died of fever and coughs. Natural medicine is fine for some people. Everyone has their own personal delusion. Its not like years of concrete medical evidence is going to make them come out of their delusion. Sabka aapna aandh vishwas hota hai
So all the Asian countries are wrong and one white pig is right. The video is quite intimidating, because only certain clips edited and concluded. And it is not only india and China, many other country leaders have also spoken about Immunity not as a medicine but just a step to health and hygiene. Maybe the pig works for a pharmaceutical and is afraid of reduction of sales of their vitamins which are recommended as of now not as a medicine but as a supplement to strengthen immunity, probably also a reason that many are asymptomatic.
go watch rashid buttar videos he had exposed everyone
if there is no cure how people recover within 24 hours
Who’s this dr quack
Xiammadestupideverytimexy is the best medicine just discovered.
Peep kya tha ???
Sometimes people have to know their limitations. If they don't know about Alternative medicine that doesn't mean it doesn't exist or works. Pharmaceuticals are sneaky and make money from the traditional medicines. Modern world is revolving around just chemicals. Humans have a long way ahead before they become developed...
Stupid Brut, this Ayurvedic drugs are to increase the immunity which really works and also for symtometic treatment. You need to grow Brut India
Anti virals like elderberry is proven prevention against viruses my family and I have been taking it for around five years
Modi: use Ayurvedic to BOOST AND ENHANCE YOUR IMMUNITY , which will help you in fight against virus.
Chutiya Media: Modi will use Ayurved to fight Coronavirus.
*Slow claps*
Every person knows that the power of aurveda or traditional medicine what we have got by nature.
“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food”. Hippocrates
Why Western Health Care Experts will be pleased...Thier Multi Dollar Business will be on the line if People find Benefits in Ayurvedic Or Traditional Medicines...There is No Harm in using Ayurvedic Medicines as it rarely have any side effects...
103 comments
San D.a day
has problem with everything.Editor saab we know this is not proven, you need not spit your venom
Hmat S.2 days
As always Bakwas Rubbish Useless Tamasha
Nemkumar J.4 days
Just because a Few senile scientist are in denial on use of traditional system of medicines without introspection and assesment , they blurt out anything. how any one can reject outrightly use of these systems, when disease prognosis is still unclear to scientific world. And So called allopathic researchers are working on phytochemicals and most of the drugs has plant origine, but on public platform will come and curse folk medicine
Steven Y.4 days
I believe hot spicy food will boost one's immune system.
Steven Y.4 days
Why not?
Maverick S.4 days
There are ways to boost ur immune system so old guy is wrong
Siddhant K.6 days
In the old days they tried natural medicines and people died of fever and coughs. Natural medicine is fine for some people. Everyone has their own personal delusion. Its not like years of concrete medical evidence is going to make them come out of their delusion. Sabka aapna aandh vishwas hota hai
Hitesh S.6 days
So all the Asian countries are wrong and one white pig is right. The video is quite intimidating, because only certain clips edited and concluded. And it is not only india and China, many other country leaders have also spoken about Immunity not as a medicine but just a step to health and hygiene. Maybe the pig works for a pharmaceutical and is afraid of reduction of sales of their vitamins which are recommended as of now not as a medicine but as a supplement to strengthen immunity, probably also a reason that many are asymptomatic.
Malik F.6 days
go watch rashid buttar videos he had exposed everyone
Malik F.6 days
if there is no cure how people recover within 24 hours
Vartika G.05/01/2020 07:15
Who’s this dr quack
Debrup C.04/29/2020 17:03
Xiammadestupideverytimexy is the best medicine just discovered.
Debrup C.04/29/2020 17:01
Peep kya tha ???
Mohan P.04/29/2020 06:04
Sometimes people have to know their limitations. If they don't know about Alternative medicine that doesn't mean it doesn't exist or works. Pharmaceuticals are sneaky and make money from the traditional medicines. Modern world is revolving around just chemicals. Humans have a long way ahead before they become developed...
Soujatya M.04/29/2020 02:18
Stupid Brut, this Ayurvedic drugs are to increase the immunity which really works and also for symtometic treatment. You need to grow Brut India
Francisco S.04/28/2020 12:32
Anti virals like elderberry is proven prevention against viruses my family and I have been taking it for around five years
Pratyush S.04/27/2020 23:35
Modi: use Ayurvedic to BOOST AND ENHANCE YOUR IMMUNITY , which will help you in fight against virus. Chutiya Media: Modi will use Ayurved to fight Coronavirus. *Slow claps*
Rohit P.04/27/2020 20:27
Every person knows that the power of aurveda or traditional medicine what we have got by nature.
Harri D.04/27/2020 19:41
“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food”. Hippocrates
Naveen A.04/27/2020 19:17
Why Western Health Care Experts will be pleased...Thier Multi Dollar Business will be on the line if People find Benefits in Ayurvedic Or Traditional Medicines...There is No Harm in using Ayurvedic Medicines as it rarely have any side effects...