Trapped Baby Elephant Struggles to Escape Ditch
This baby elephant fell into a small ditch meant for garbage disposal in Kerala. Watch as rescuers tried to help the little one as it cried out in pain...
09/27/2020 4:27 PM
11 comments
Jaideep P.12 hours
Hope he gets well; a vet Cd hv given him a pain killer n dressed the wound b4 letting it back in the forest! Hats off to the kind ppl of gods own country!
Sachin G.a day
The calfs injured leg needs to be treated. Why was it left in the forest?
Ranjan D.a day
Isn't there a hospital to take of these hurt elephants...it is obvious that baby elephant must have fractured it's hind limb and was in pain...let alone it finding and joining it's herd... Very sweet and large hearted of the villagers of this village helping the little one though
Pratima B.a day
Thank you very much for the help. But it's leg needed help. Could have given medicine before leaving as the forest Dept. Was also present.
Sadashivan N.2 days
Why should such incidents happens in GOD,S OWN COUNTRY?
Rishi G.2 days
Why did the forest rangers allowed it to go back to forest before treating it for its injury ?
Anupa S.2 days
This is just a cover up story of how elephants are being cared for in Kerala. Nobody has forgotten the brutal murder of pregnant elephant by feeding her with pineapple stuffed with crackers by same people.
Ravi R.2 days
I hope the calf’s leg was treated first. Looks like it broke its hind leg from the fall 😢
Souram K.2 days
These same folks of God's own country chastised the pregnant pachyderm a few months back. May the God be not merciful for the macabre deed they did
Ashish M.2 days
Treatment of his leg was the first priority for the forest department instead of sending him to the heard.
