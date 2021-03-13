back

Trash Found In Stray Cow's Stomach

Ingestion of plastic has become a common killer of stray cows. In Faridabad, a group of vets made a shocking discovery inside a pregnant cow's belly. 😲

13/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 266.6K
  • 137

120 comments

  • Niwedan M.
    18 hours

    The best way to deal with it, is to dispose the garbage in a proper way

  • Constantinopole P.
    a day

    Jitna v Dekha lo ye Hindu Lok Apne gaumata ko bahar hi rakegi sarko pe..sirf pe maa hai Karam se nahi

  • Danish A.
    a day

    Sons have abandoned their mothers

  • Dolly D.
    2 days

    WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE NOT USING MASK? ? ?

  • Shahnaz R.
    2 days

    Humans feed them they too are yout pride

  • Mahendra P.
    2 days

    Good information and we must educate our society for proper disposals of garbage

  • Mamta D.
    2 days

    I urge the governments of every country to ban manufacturing of plastic poly bags. This is reduce waste, it will save the earth and the poor animals that eat them unkowningly . All factories, small units manufacturing polythene products should be shut down by the government. @NarendraModi @IndianGovernment

  • Christina J.
    2 days

    Cows are worshipped in our country but still so many are abandoned, govt. still manufactures plastic, so people are bound to use plastic however it is. People liters plastic all around,, and abandoned stray cows feed on it.. there is no management by govt., by society, and by the owners of the cattles that abandoned them, yet this same people who abandoned cows will make headlines on brutal animal kill

  • Ashwani J.
    2 days

    मेने बहुत सारे पड़े लिखे चुतियो को देखा जब भी जानवरो को खाना देते पन्नी समेत देते जेसे की वो खुद खोल कर खा लेगें

  • Sadat M.
    2 days

    😭😭😭😭

  • Veronica T.
    2 days

    Starving

  • Vikram B.
    2 days

    Saddest thing I ever seen 😭

  • Keshav P.
    2 days

    People crying over it..But won't stop using milk and dairy products. Hypocrites.

  • Nitish O.
    2 days

    This is time that the so called cow protectors including the leading politicians must take responsibility or if possible lynch themselves which happened to many others. Yogi and Modi should come forward and take the lead, which they usually do only at the time of elections...

  • Pv L.
    3 days

    Oh this is so horrifying humans plz behave like humans not like animals Keep surroundings clean disposal of garbage be proper

  • Alex T.
    3 days

    Sirf cow ka aadhar card banane se kuch nahi hoga

  • Mozahid I.
    3 days

    80% बेटे ढोंगी है।

  • Venkateswaran R.
    3 days

    The owners of the cattles are to be blamed. To save money on fodder, they let loose the animals to feed for themselves! Out of hunger, they eat whatever they find. Stray cattles should be rounded up and the owners heavily penalised.

  • Md A.
    3 days

    Where's Gow rakshaks,,,,???

  • Anju C.
    3 days

    Gow mata ko raste me chhord dete hai mai daily dekh ti hu garbage bin ke samne plastics khate hue

