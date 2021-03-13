back
Trash Found In Stray Cow's Stomach
Ingestion of plastic has become a common killer of stray cows. In Faridabad, a group of vets made a shocking discovery inside a pregnant cow's belly. 😲
13/03/2021 4:27 PM
- 266.6K
- 1.6K
- 137
120 comments
Niwedan M.18 hours
The best way to deal with it, is to dispose the garbage in a proper way
Constantinopole P.a day
Jitna v Dekha lo ye Hindu Lok Apne gaumata ko bahar hi rakegi sarko pe..sirf pe maa hai Karam se nahi
Danish A.a day
Sons have abandoned their mothers
Dolly D.2 days
WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE NOT USING MASK? ? ?
Shahnaz R.2 days
Humans feed them they too are yout pride
Mahendra P.2 days
Good information and we must educate our society for proper disposals of garbage
Mamta D.2 days
I urge the governments of every country to ban manufacturing of plastic poly bags. This is reduce waste, it will save the earth and the poor animals that eat them unkowningly . All factories, small units manufacturing polythene products should be shut down by the government. @NarendraModi @IndianGovernment
Christina J.2 days
Cows are worshipped in our country but still so many are abandoned, govt. still manufactures plastic, so people are bound to use plastic however it is. People liters plastic all around,, and abandoned stray cows feed on it.. there is no management by govt., by society, and by the owners of the cattles that abandoned them, yet this same people who abandoned cows will make headlines on brutal animal kill
Ashwani J.2 days
मेने बहुत सारे पड़े लिखे चुतियो को देखा जब भी जानवरो को खाना देते पन्नी समेत देते जेसे की वो खुद खोल कर खा लेगें
Sadat M.2 days
😭😭😭😭
Veronica T.2 days
Starving
Vikram B.2 days
Saddest thing I ever seen 😭
Keshav P.2 days
People crying over it..But won't stop using milk and dairy products. Hypocrites.
Nitish O.2 days
This is time that the so called cow protectors including the leading politicians must take responsibility or if possible lynch themselves which happened to many others. Yogi and Modi should come forward and take the lead, which they usually do only at the time of elections...
Pv L.3 days
Oh this is so horrifying humans plz behave like humans not like animals Keep surroundings clean disposal of garbage be proper
Alex T.3 days
Sirf cow ka aadhar card banane se kuch nahi hoga
Mozahid I.3 days
80% बेटे ढोंगी है।
Venkateswaran R.3 days
The owners of the cattles are to be blamed. To save money on fodder, they let loose the animals to feed for themselves! Out of hunger, they eat whatever they find. Stray cattles should be rounded up and the owners heavily penalised.
Md A.3 days
Where's Gow rakshaks,,,,???
Anju C.3 days
Gow mata ko raste me chhord dete hai mai daily dekh ti hu garbage bin ke samne plastics khate hue