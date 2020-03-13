back
Two White Giraffes Killed By Poachers
This extremely rare white giraffe and her calf have been allegedly killed by poachers. Her other calf is now the last known white giraffe in Kenya. 😢
03/13/2020 6:22 PM
17 comments
Brut Indiaa day
How the poaching of the white giraffes is a major blow to conservation and protection of wildlife: https://www.fairplanet.org/editors-pick/poaching-of-rare-white-giraffes-major-blow-to-conservation/
Kalyan K.a day
Kill the poachers, terrorise their families, make them refugees, show no mercy to them....
RC M.3 days
Wow must she vegan huh... At least she gives me freedom of choice
RC M.3 days
My vege drink the drink coconut milk and hates eggs 🤣
Amardeep S.3 days
Maybe that melodious music in the background could have been avoided for this sombre news
Swayamsree M.3 days
Horrible Monstrous humans Atleast keep the elder one and other animals under tight observation
Binodini S.3 days
Bahut kharap hua
Apoorv J.3 days
Vegetarians also abuse animals for dairy, eggs as other stuff.
Sree C.3 days
Superrrrr
Nikesh S.3 days
Kill those bas... Poachers. They have no soul. And Earth is no place for soulless people
Rana B.3 days
MOST OF PEOPLE ARE IGNORANT ABOUT THEIR SIGNIFICANCE BUT WHAT ABOUT WILD LIFE OFFICES ?
Mayurdhwajj S.3 days
What a sad day
RC M.3 days
Is there no wild life park to protect him
Apoorv J.4 days
This is no different for the giraffe from what we do to other animals. This is sad and so is breeding and killing other animals for “meat”, “dairy”, “leather,” etc.
Anas C.4 days
Humans have the capacity to be the worst of beings.
Avinav R.4 days
kenya ke h
Nirmala T.4 days
😭