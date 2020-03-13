back

Two White Giraffes Killed By Poachers

This extremely rare white giraffe and her calf have been allegedly killed by poachers. Her other calf is now the last known white giraffe in Kenya. 😢

03/13/2020 6:22 PM
17 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    How the poaching of the white giraffes is a major blow to conservation and protection of wildlife: https://www.fairplanet.org/editors-pick/poaching-of-rare-white-giraffes-major-blow-to-conservation/

  • Kalyan K.
    a day

    Kill the poachers, terrorise their families, make them refugees, show no mercy to them....

  • RC M.
    3 days

    Wow must she vegan huh... At least she gives me freedom of choice

  • RC M.
    3 days

    My vege drink the drink coconut milk and hates eggs 🤣

  • Amardeep S.
    3 days

    Maybe that melodious music in the background could have been avoided for this sombre news

  • Swayamsree M.
    3 days

    Horrible Monstrous humans Atleast keep the elder one and other animals under tight observation

  • Binodini S.
    3 days

    Bahut kharap hua

  • Apoorv J.
    3 days

    Vegetarians also abuse animals for dairy, eggs as other stuff.

  • Sree C.
    3 days

    Superrrrr

  • Nikesh S.
    3 days

    Kill those bas... Poachers. They have no soul. And Earth is no place for soulless people

  • Rana B.
    3 days

    MOST OF PEOPLE ARE IGNORANT ABOUT THEIR SIGNIFICANCE BUT WHAT ABOUT WILD LIFE OFFICES ?

  • Mayurdhwajj S.
    3 days

    What a sad day

  • RC M.
    3 days

    Is there no wild life park to protect him

  • Apoorv J.
    4 days

    This is no different for the giraffe from what we do to other animals. This is sad and so is breeding and killing other animals for “meat”, “dairy”, “leather,” etc.

  • Anas C.
    4 days

    Humans have the capacity to be the worst of beings.

  • Avinav R.
    4 days

    kenya ke h

  • Nirmala T.
    4 days

    😭