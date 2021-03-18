back
UK Parliament Debates Democracy In India
Members of the UK Parliament had many questions about India's alleged crackdown on activists, journalists and minorities.
18/03/2021 1:16 PM
- 114.3K
- 3.9K
- 609
And even more
- 3:41
Imran Khan's Win-Win Theory For India And Pakistan
- 3:19
Who Is Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze, Really?
- 3:20
UK Parliament Debates Democracy In India
- 2:29
'They Even Took Away My Spectacles. I Couldn't See Properly'
- 1:29
Denied Ticket, Kerala Congress Leader Shaves Head
- 11:27
Inside A Secret Safe House For Rape Survivors
558 comments
Mena M.27 minutes
Indian is, in thread under policy call hum do hamare do.
Hrishikesh P.27 minutes
Britishers are biggest hypocrites, Their is a Racial Discrimination is followed even in Royal Family!!!!!
Laxminarayana A.28 minutes
We are not subordinates to Britain.
Zubair B.30 minutes
Indian has illegally occupied Kashmir and is trying to silence inocent people of Kashmir by force. Indian has violated UN rules and resolution. This will be shameful for UN and world community to stay silent on state terrorism, criminality and aggression of Indian government and army. World community should play it's part for just settlement of Kashmir issue as per wishes of people of Kashmir and according to UN resolution of 1948. 158 media is owned by corporate house and the corporate house is supported by particular party and vice versa. What can you expect from so called fourth pillar of democracy?
Anirban M.31 minutes
👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Chikkala L.32 minutes
Rip uk
Anirban M.33 minutes
Don't put lecture in a biased way. Indian government should take more harsh steps, without giving attention to descendants of colonial rulers.
Siva T.33 minutes
First u discuss about ur Queen and royal family and the come to us
Gururaj V.35 minutes
In the same parliament shashi tharoor already shown mirror to them, colonized, looted & distroyed India for 200 years & look were they stand now, they are more worried on India's growth..
MT J.36 minutes
Go fark yourself!
Johnson P.37 minutes
Right to peace full protest Mean while Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Leena G.40 minutes
So they proved it themselves that Brut India is Anti-India and Anti-Hindu as well. They used the word dalit, do they even know what it is? Damn, talk about brainwashing. They are Anti-Modi. Shame on you. Brut india remove India from your Page's name.
Rohitash S.42 minutes
Better mind your own business and don't teach us how to run our country it's in safe hands of PM modi if they are really serious about democracy and human rights better first provide it to your prince and princess in Buckingham palace and don't preach us democratic values and above all United kingdom is their as a safe heaven for all those criminals left leaning thugs and jihadis in India to migrate over that will be a good riddance for us.
Rituraj B.44 minutes
The country who ruled India, south east Asia, America, Africa and Caribbean for almost 300 years is teaching freedom of expression 😂 joke of the day. Dear parliamentary members firstly add the British colonial rule history into the text books of your country, then talk about the rest. You have ruled 70% of the globe and had controlled 50% of world’s economy once. It’s time for you to add your past brutal history to your text books. And now come to India. Our economy has past yours last year and the vaccines you are using right now is manufactured in India by serum institute😂 all the best liberal mps of Labour Party, you know what if you have the same mentality, you will never win and conservatives will Triumph
Young P.an hour
India has finished 😜🙄
Aaqib Y.an hour
🤣🤣 india is a fake democracy...it is destined to be invaded again
మోస గ.an hour
Thank you for talking against our ass hole government.....
Hanumanth P.an hour
Who the hell are you to talk about that, we don't need your opinion on this, being a democratic country we know how to deal our internal matters. What about the racism in royal palace and Oxford University. First correct yourself...
Sanjay S.an hour
To hell with u guys when hindus gets genocide you don't open your shit mouth mind your business.. Most of the big criminals gets shelter in your place who disturb other countries... Y this double standard
Sanjay S.an hour
Change your title from brut to crook, suits u better..