Ukraine reclaiming its territories has Putin worried

Vladimir Putin has just announced the “partial mobilisation” of up to 300,000 Russian military reservists and issued a threat to use nuclear weapons. This speech came after Ukrainian officials reclaimed multiple cities from Russian forces. Recently during bilateral talks with him, PM Modi reproached the Russian President for warring with Ukraine, “Today’s era is not of war.” Until now, India has been one of the few countries that had avoided criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.