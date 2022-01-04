back
Vajpayee's Stirring Poem About India's Resilience
"Independent India will not bow its head." Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary today...
25/12/2021 5:27 AMupdated: 27/12/2021 4:48 PM
70 comments
Prasad P.2 days
🙏🙏
Saumik D.3 days
Such an inspirational poem
Tariq M.6 days
To hum nay kaya na 🇵🇰🎉🎉🎉
Ravula S.04/01/2022 07:43
Man literally said even if the world is against, India is not gonna backoff n bow down ... goosebumps 🔥
Khalid H.01/01/2022 15:23
Hindu India is free for first time in its history thanks to Mahatma Hitler who lost WW2 but weakened the British who left all their colonies after WW2 and went back.
Asha G.31/12/2021 12:56
🙏🙏
Errol D.31/12/2021 10:58
Very true statement
Sudipto B.31/12/2021 10:36
Terrific...
Auf J.30/12/2021 20:37
Mr dolan dump
Rohan B.30/12/2021 19:53
"Jab tak suraj chand rahega Bharatvarsh ka naam rahega" 🙏 Jai Bharat! Jai Hind! Blessed to be born in the time of your tenure as pm.❤
Rahul S.30/12/2021 17:24
कभी अचानक फूट पङे विप्लव लेकर तो क्या विस्मय, हिंदू तन मन हिंदू जीवन रग-रग हिंदू मेरा परिचय ❤
Shahid M.30/12/2021 06:19
Jammu and Kashmir is not the part of india inshallah we will succeed in our mission
Lingam T.30/12/2021 06:03
The greatest statesman of the nation ever, the one n only leader.
Ravi S.30/12/2021 00:28
Lol, he was the biggest feku 😄
Siri R.29/12/2021 21:18
When people from one community start laughing about this great personality... One minute silence to all of them!
Dipanjan G.29/12/2021 16:42
Bottomline is clear, get rid of all the jihadis. Drive them out of the country
Akshay S.29/12/2021 15:49
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3016469261814221&id=100003535307971
Samrat A.29/12/2021 13:47
বিজেডি তে যোগ দিন
Hanuman A.29/12/2021 09:54
🙏🙏
Mohd S.29/12/2021 09:18
bahut khoob leat Mr ABV