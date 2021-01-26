back

Varun Dhawan Opens Up On His Dating Life

“When I saw her, I felt like I fell in love.” Watch actor Varun Dhawan talk about the time he met his wife Natasha Dalal, in conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage.

26/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 1.4M
  • 501

264 comments

  • Rohini A.
    an hour

    😂

  • Deepti R.
    an hour

    Not intrested

  • Alka R.
    2 hours

    Not interested.

  • Pramit C.
    2 hours

    dekh ETA respect r o bere gelo

  • Naveen N.
    3 hours

    Good

  • Rongsenwati J.
    3 hours

    Their accent...What a turn off..byeee

  • Shankar S.
    3 hours

    Bc

  • Priya C.
    3 hours

    dkh

  • Mahima R.
    3 hours

    Listen to this.

  • Nida A.
    3 hours

    6th?

  • Giselle F.
    4 hours

    Varun ur educated we never knew

  • Laila K.
    4 hours

    Kareena well you gave your best shot to interview Varun.. but you really don’t have that skills charm and facts on the topic or person.. please prepare yourself throughly before or just don’t go there.. Stop embarrassing yourself!🌝 have a nice day😘

  • Azwa A.
    6 hours

    bro watch the whole thing 🥺

  • Saif U.
    6 hours

    ae bhai ye kya hai mujhay bhi pyaar chahiye

  • Ranjitachanu N.
    7 hours

    Boycott

  • Savita U.
    8 hours

    Omg, everything sounds and seems so fake. It's like the moment, they open their mouths....their everything cries fake fake fake. Who is interested in their lives anyway? N that English, guys please speak Hindi.

  • Gohar E.
    8 hours

    Yar ye kitna decent ha😭♥️♥️♥️

  • Neha G.
    9 hours

    don’t know why I’m tagging you here!

  • Manjusha M.
    9 hours

    I don't understand why are you showing these kind of stuff...who is interested...just stop this nonsense

  • Deepti E.
    9 hours

    Shaadi mubarak ho varun ji

