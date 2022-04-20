Vedaant Madhavan's splash of gold
Hardik Pandya on cricket vs. studies debate
Meet the man behind Olympic boxer Manoj Kumar
From a railway station to the Indian rugby team
Vegetable vendors’ daughter makes India proud
Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics
❤️
Congratulations!!👏👏😊
Both😍
Congratulations
Well done
Such a credible adorable young man
Kudos to his parents
stupid question
Jai ho...
Finally Brut India is showing a true piece of news rather than a one sided agenda based fake news.... And kudos to Madhavan and his family for not following the nepotism shit.
Congratulations to Vedant...nice to see a Actor kid doing such good in sports...
Bravo
Proud of the fact that his dad is from Jamshedpur,studied in DBMS school with my bro and the fact that he ,Imitiaz Ali ,PC etc and a lot more come from Jamshedpur.
His dad☺️☺️☺️☺️
Look at his growth man he's just 16 I'm eighteen and 👀👀btw we have same birth date
Bless you
Congratulations.
Ek Sanskaari pita ne aapne putra ko duniya ka no-1 swimmer banaya Or ek G-hadi abba ne khud ke bete ko no-1 Drug-ee banaya.
Bravo...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
33 comments
Ram K.9 hours
❤️
Mary A.a day
Congratulations!!👏👏😊
Abhilasha J.a day
Both😍
Mamta T.a day
Congratulations
Simran G.a day
Well done
Dippy S.a day
Such a credible adorable young man Kudos to his parents
Prasad P.2 days
stupid question
Rakesh P.2 days
Jai ho...
Mrigakshi S.2 days
Finally Brut India is showing a true piece of news rather than a one sided agenda based fake news.... And kudos to Madhavan and his family for not following the nepotism shit.
Shreyas L.2 days
Congratulations to Vedant...nice to see a Actor kid doing such good in sports...
Madhuchhanda D.2 days
Bravo
Amos M.2 days
Proud of the fact that his dad is from Jamshedpur,studied in DBMS school with my bro and the fact that he ,Imitiaz Ali ,PC etc and a lot more come from Jamshedpur.
AmrinShama R.2 days
His dad☺️☺️☺️☺️
Mala B.2 days
Well done
Abhishek K.2 days
Look at his growth man he's just 16 I'm eighteen and 👀👀btw we have same birth date
Khush S.2 days
Bless you
Sarita V.2 days
Congratulations.
Indira D.2 days
Bravo
Dilip D.2 days
Ek Sanskaari pita ne aapne putra ko duniya ka no-1 swimmer banaya Or ek G-hadi abba ne khud ke bete ko no-1 Drug-ee banaya.
Makarand N.2 days
Bravo...