back
Vegetable vendors’ daughter makes India proud
This humble family of vegetable vendors from Lucknow never imagined that one day their daughter would become India's pride. Here's the story of Mumtaz Khan.
09/04/2022 1:27 PM
- 15.3K
- 268
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
12 comments
Brut India11/04/2022 01:24
This woman, too, comes from a family of vegetable vendors who sacrificed a good deal for her education. And she made sure she made them proud : https://fb.watch/cfWU43lvCA/
Kumar K.10/04/2022 13:28
You make India and all the NRI of world proud. God bless you and your family.
Mesta J.10/04/2022 11:27
*सफीर/जेनिक परियोजना वर्तमान और भविष्य की परियोजना है * हम डिजिटल दुनिया की उत्कृष्टता के सामने हैं अब आप एक राजदूत के माध्यम से इस डिजिटल दुनिया से उच्चतम लाभ प्राप्त करने के अवसर के सामने हैं *एक पल के लिए मेरे साथ कल्पना करें: मुद्रा की कीमत वर्तमान में लगभग $0.4* है *कल्पना कीजिए कि आपके पास एक ऐसी मशीन या उपकरण है जो आपको दैनिक आधार पर मुफ्त में मुद्रा प्रदान करता है*🧐 यह मानते हुए कि डिवाइस आपको देता है प्रति दिन 10 सिक्के मैंने ये गोलियां एक साल के लिए इकट्ठी की हैं कब तक साथ रहेगा ?? *10*365 = 3650 ज़ेनिक सिक्के* *एक साल बाद, हम मुद्रा की कीमत की संभावनाएं डालते हैं * यदि यह $1 होता, तो आपके पास $3,650 . होता यदि यह $10 होता, तो आपके पास $36,500 . होता यदि यह $100 होता, तो आपके पास $365,000 . होते *यह सिर्फ एक साल में है!!! और 20 साल तक मेरा हक़ तुम्हारा है * *अपनी कमाई की कल्पना करो ???? रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक safir.com/ref/kxp467s48x
Sonia D.10/04/2022 07:23
She is truly a role model for today’s younger generation. God bless her 🙌
Siva S.10/04/2022 05:16
💪👍👌👏👏👏
Sudha N.09/04/2022 19:50
A role model for young girls Shows that wealth name and fame is no bar for genuine success and achievements... very like our chaiwaala prime minister
Jobin X.09/04/2022 16:00
Respect
Jayshree S.09/04/2022 15:19
You make INDIA Proud 🙏❤️
Mahmood S.09/04/2022 14:43
What an Eye imdpirationfor all young girls. Bless her and her family
Amos M.09/04/2022 14:30
Chak de India.This shows thinking progressive is better than regressive .
Sk S.09/04/2022 14:19
India's pride. 🙏
Jigme T.09/04/2022 13:55
Thoda zada Kai diya