Vipin Sahu: 2019 Vs 2020

“Your bro is pro!” Look what The Paragliding Man - Vipin Sahu, India's most (in)famous paraglider, is up to these days.

09/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 439.2K
  • 232

99 comments

  • Achamo O.
    2 days

    Mr. Motherchod redemption 😁👍💪

  • Rana N.
    2 days

    😂

  • Santosh S.
    2 days

    And what has Brut got to do with this? Nothing. "We'll use other people's viral content and post it on our retarded platform."

  • Banujan K.
    2 days

    una maariye iruku machi

  • Saurabh K.
    2 days

    Season 1 is always best.. ab cover-up karney se koi fayda nahi..

  • Sang N.
    2 days

    Haha.. Good job. The only thing one should fear is fear itself.

  • Mahim P.
    2 days

    Lodu😂

  • Prachi R.
    3 days

    tumhara bro ho gya hai pro😂

  • Birender S.
    3 days

    .... Bhai is back 😂

  • Yasharth B.
    3 days

    Back

  • Yasharth B.
    3 days

    he is bacj

  • Deepak S.
    3 days

    🤣

  • Faizan H.
    3 days

    Apnaa bhai piroo hoo gaya😂

  • Bikash P.
    3 days

    First impression is the last impression😂😂😂

  • Abhishek V.
    3 days

    who is the instructor?

  • Aryan G.
    3 days

    Just got another reason to not pursue journalism in india

  • Gurung A.
    4 days

    Sab thik hain vai....bt bc bolna kya jaruri tha

  • Ritesh P.
    4 days

    Bande me guts hai bhai... Mana padega

  • Mitrajit P.
    4 days

    Ebar ei chodna take roadies nahle big boss e niye jabe....😆

  • Aditi G.
    4 days

    😀

